Big shift in Sheffield Wednesday fortunes sensed as Owls cult hero receives big praise

It’s been no secret the difficulty the Sheffield Wednesday dugout has had in juggling their resources in recent weeks – particularly up front.

Injury to a number of key man has prevented Darren Moore from being able to make anything like the variation of tweaks and changes he might like up top – especially during a period in which the Owls failed to win in a whirlwind six match run.

But the stars are slowly aligning for Wednesday with attacking options set to return. And with a three-goal haul under their belt in their most recent outing against Accrington Stanley, there’s hope the goalscoring touch can stay with them as they enter the final countdown of the League One title race.

Concern over Mallik Wilks’ early exit from the Stanley clash seemed to be something of a low-level concern, while the return of cult hero Callum Paterson provided a welcome boost and offered something different alongside Lee Gregory in the second half.

Owls Callum Paterson back in first team action Pic Steve Ellis

Target man Michael Smith was named on the bench for the Stanley game but was in no condition to play.

“Smudger, if I’m honest, he was never going to come on,” said Moore post-match. “It was going to have to be extreme measure for him to come on. He’s got more time to settle it all down really, which is great for him.

“Him not coming on gives us that extra few days for it to settle down. It’ll do him the world of good.

“Pato is OK, because he has been doing hard work in training. I thought his energy was wonderful. You could see what those fresh legs could do, it took us right up the pitch.”

The question in the coming weeks will be, however who partners Gregory, who spent much of the first half of the campaign watching on from the sidelines but is now the main man.

“He’s been superb,” Moore said. “I was going to save him and take him off [against Accrington], but he looked at me with a glare that said he wanted to stay on the pitch!

“He’s been massive for us, Greggers. His all-round play has been superb and he'll be a big part for us as we go towards the end of the season.”

