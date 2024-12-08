It was a performance to forget for Sheffield Wednesday against Preston North End, but they still managed to come away from it with a point.

The Owls took on the Lilywhites at Hillsborough as they sought to take their form on the road into their home matches, however were never really able to get going at S6 and it looked for a long time that they weren’t going to get anything at all from the game.

And while Michael Smith popped up in the right place at the right time after Josh Windass had missed a penalty not long after half time, Danny Röhl was certainly not happy with what he saw from his team - going as far as to say that he thought they deserved to lose. You can check out part of his post-match in the video at the top of the page, while the highlights can be found below... Keep an eye out for some excellent James Beadle goalkeeping once again.

For all the other fallout, including the reasons behind a surprise absence, the thoughts of a former Sheffield United man at Preston, and what Röhl made of the Wedneday penalty situation, we’ve got you covered here: