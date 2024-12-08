Big saves, surprise absence and opposition view - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Preston North End draw

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
It was a performance to forget for Sheffield Wednesday against Preston North End, but they still managed to come away from it with a point.

The Owls took on the Lilywhites at Hillsborough as they sought to take their form on the road into their home matches, however were never really able to get going at S6 and it looked for a long time that they weren’t going to get anything at all from the game.

And while Michael Smith popped up in the right place at the right time after Josh Windass had missed a penalty not long after half time, Danny Röhl was certainly not happy with what he saw from his team - going as far as to say that he thought they deserved to lose. You can check out part of his post-match in the video at the top of the page, while the highlights can be found below... Keep an eye out for some excellent James Beadle goalkeeping once again.

For all the other fallout, including the reasons behind a surprise absence, the thoughts of a former Sheffield United man at Preston, and what Röhl made of the Wedneday penalty situation, we’ve got you covered here:

Reason behind Callum Paterson's shock Wednesday absence revealed

Former Blade left 'deeply frustrated' after Wednesday result at S6

Why Josh Windass was selected to take Owls penalty in PNE draw

Frustrated Röhl explains midfield selection call as Owls scrap out

'Deserved nothing' - Owls boss brutally honest in Preston admission

One 8/10 and four 4s in ratings as Owls labour to PNE draw

