Sheffield Wednesday scrambled back from a sloppy start to earn a point against a determined Preston North End side on an afternoon they never quite got going as they’d have liked. There’s no shame in the result of course, but the first half in particular will grind the gears of many as they allowed a limited visiting side plenty of opportunity to claw their way into the game.
Michael Smith earned the equaliser after a flurry of changes from Owls boss Danny Rohl. The result, achieved without the suspended Barry Bannan, takes Wednesday to four unbeaten after the international break - but extended their home form to just one win in six. If they want to push on higher, it’s their results at Hillsborough that need a wee kick up the jacksie.
Here are our ratings from a cold and blustery S6.