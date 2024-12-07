One 8/10 and four 4s in ratings as Sheffield Wednesday labour to Preston North End draw

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 7th Dec 2024

By ‘eck that was a frustrating afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday scrambled back from a sloppy start to earn a point against a determined Preston North End side on an afternoon they never quite got going as they’d have liked. There’s no shame in the result of course, but the first half in particular will grind the gears of many as they allowed a limited visiting side plenty of opportunity to claw their way into the game.

Michael Smith earned the equaliser after a flurry of changes from Owls boss Danny Rohl. The result, achieved without the suspended Barry Bannan, takes Wednesday to four unbeaten after the international break - but extended their home form to just one win in six. If they want to push on higher, it’s their results at Hillsborough that need a wee kick up the jacksie.

Here are our ratings from a cold and blustery S6.

A mixed bag in terms of distribution but made some big, big saves when Wednesday most needed them. Another eye-catching game in a strong run of form.

1. James Beadle - 8

A mixed bag in terms of distribution but made some big, big saves when Wednesday most needed them. Another eye-catching game in a strong run of form.

A vision of confusion for the Riis goal. Had some nice moments going forward but wasn't at the races really. One of three off at the break.

2. Yan Valery - 4

A vision of confusion for the Riis goal. Had some nice moments going forward but wasn't at the races really. One of three off at the break.

Some important interventions back into the heart of things. Slow to move the ball on at times - but that could have had more to do with those around him.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - 5

Some important interventions back into the heart of things. Slow to move the ball on at times - but that could have had more to do with those around him.

Sound enough. Seemed to have the better of his channel for the most part - more so than on the other side.

4. Max Lowe - 6

Sound enough. Seemed to have the better of his channel for the most part - more so than on the other side.

