Danny Röhl did little to bite his tongue on his anger in Sheffield Wednesday’s performance in their home draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

The German boss made clear he felt Wednesday ‘deserved nothing’ from the game, which they clawed their way back into after a poor first half showing through Michael Smith’s leveller - with Josh Windass having missed an earlier penalty. Satisfied Röhl was not.

With Barry Bannan missing through suspension, a decision had to be made in midfield with the likes of Liam Palmer, Svante Ingelsson and Nathaniel Chalobah vying for the spot alongside Shea Charles. Palmer won the day and took the armband, but was one of three players to be taken off at half-time as the Owls boss sought to change things.

“It was a close decision,” Röhl told The Star. “For me with Nath I was not 100 per cent ready to start him in a game, he has been a long time injured and as a starter it is a big, big difference. In the last 20 minutes he tried to give the game a structure but even then there were moments I wanted to see him more active.

“Our rest defence was not good. Sometimes we played all-in. When a left full-back goes we cannot go with the right full-back as well, we have to cover and the number six is important in front, it starts with the coaching behind...We could have used our speed more, we overplayed our pressing line and slowed down and they closed their net. You cannot create chances like this and this is what we have to improve.

“In the second half I tried to have a number six in front with two eights, more of a 4-3-3 to control the midfield because in the first half the 10 was always in behind our sixes and we didn’t recover well in long distances. We missed the power and energy we needed.”