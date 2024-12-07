Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, didn’t pull any punches after drawing with Preston North End - saying his team deserved to lose.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls came away from their game against Preston at Hillsborough with a point after Michael Smith’s second half equaliser had got them back on level terms, but Röhl thought that the visitors were good value for a victory in a game in which his own team got ‘very lucky’.

Emil Riis gave the Lilywhites an early lead and it looked like it might prove to be the winner after Josh Windass had his penalty saved in the second half, but Smith popped up to direct an Anthony Musaba cross home in front of the Kop to make sure that the spoils were shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the German was critical of his side in his post-match press conference, saying that they need to be doing the basics right if they want to make any progress in the Championship, going on to add that he saw the result as a defeat.

“We deserved nothing today, I must say,” the Owls boss said afterwards. “For me Preston was the better team, they deserved to win and we were very lucky. It’s not what I want to see from my team and I think you’ve asked me before what the difference is between home and away - I think it’s a bit our mindset. We want to play nice football and then do the hard work at home, and that’s something we have to understand.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this division you have to do the basics right, be aggressive, be nasty and organised, and have a good net. Then you can grow into the game and then you can play nice football. The first 10 minutes showed a lot today. I take it as a defeat, I’ve said this to my team. We didn’t win a point, we lost two points, and we now have to show a reaction on Tuesday.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to next week’s game against Blackburn Rovers as they look to get back to winning ways on home soil on what they hope will be a better evening at S6.