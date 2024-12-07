An under-par Sheffield Wednesday were left rueing a missed opportunity to steal three points away from Preston North End on Saturday.

Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke with huge honesty post-match to make his feelings known on the performance of his side, saying the only team that deserved anything out of the game was Preston. A 1-1 result was kind on the Owls, who claimed another come-from-behind point but gave away the best of the game, registering a 1.68 xG to the visitors’ 3.30.

That 1.68 xG includes a second half penalty with the score at 1-0, which was saved by Freddie Woodman from the boot of in-form top scorer Josh Windass. The save ends Windass’ 100 per cent record of spot kicks for the Owls, with the former Rangers man having scored three normal time penalties previously - along with four in shootouts.

Another Wednesday player with a perfect spot-kick record was on the field in Michael Smith, with some supporters wondering why he wasn’t chosen to take it. After a mammoth wait that came close to breaking records, Windass’ last penalty came as recently as last week at Hull.

“The last one Josh scored at Hull and that was the reason why,” Röhl said. “This is a small story in this game but it is part of the story. It happens in football many times and it is more about what happens before and after as a team. The performance wasn’t good enough.

“It makes no sense to talk about this topic. We take this game and I am maybe a little bit more critical than a lot of people who are saying it is a fightback game and another point. For my ambitions today was not right.”