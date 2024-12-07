Preston North End assistant, and former Sheffield United player, Stuart McCall, was left ‘deeply frustrated’ after their draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a case of two points dropped for the visitors as they let a 1-0 lead slip in the second half as Michael Smith cancelled out Emil Riis’ opening strike, and they had plenty of chances to kill the game off over the course of the 90 minutes - hence Danny Röhl admitting that he felt they would’ve deserved a victory.

For McCall, who was speaking instead of manager, Paul Heckingbottom, he admitted that there was ‘mixed emotions’ after picking up a point against an Owls side in ‘decent’ form, but ultimately believed that they should’ve been going home with a win.

Speaking after the game, the ex-United assistant said, “I think if we're honest, we’re deeply frustrated and disappointed that we haven't got all three points. It was a really strong performance by the lads.

“I think overall what we've got to take from it is if we keep performing in that manner and the way we're playing [we’ll win games]. We're creating opportunities, we're defending strong and solid.

“Sheffield Wednesday are in a decent run of form. It’s mixed emotions in the fact that we're really disappointed. It should have been three points. It'll be bittersweet to watch it back. We'll obviously analyse it because there were a lot of good performances, a lot of good things that we did, especially in difficult conditions. We took the ball, we played confidently, but it's only one point and it should have been three.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Tuesday night’s game against Blackburn Rovers, while Preston take on Cardiff City the following night.