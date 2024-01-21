Barry Bannan's racism response, the goals and more: A Sheffield Wednesday recap

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City on Saturday afternoon as their scrap for survival took another hit.

There were two Wednesday debuts as James Beadle started and Iké Ugbo came off the bench, and another goal - though only consolidation - for Josh Windass, but post-match all the talk was sadly around Kasey Palmer after he was racially abused from the stands at Hillsborough.

Sky Blues boss, Mark Robins, was one of the first to condemn what happened to his attacker, and ITV caught the incident on camera - something that will aid the club in finding the perpetrator. You can see what Robins had to say, and the footage, below:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday skipper, Barry Bannan, took to social media on Sunday morning to offer his support to Palmer, but also explained the series of events involving himself that were seen on the footage, He says that his Coventry counterpart has all their support.

The Owls captain said, “Just to clear up what happened yesterday with the racism incident to Kasey Palmer, which is disgusting and should never still be happening in this day and age. Hopefully the action taken is strong, because it needs to stop.

“When I'm coming over and throwing my hand out me like every other player at this time, apart from Kasey, I don't know what's happened. But when I realise that he's been racially attacked I then speak to Kasey and tell him to point them out to police or security and get it dealt with there and then. Stay strong Kasey, you have all our support mate.”

Regarding the game of football itself, Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was disappointed with the outcome and explained his decision to make four substitutions in one go in the second half - and our Owls writers discussed the game afterwards as well. If you want to watch those videos you can catch them below, while the goals are at the top of the page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad