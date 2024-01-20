Sixes aplenty and one standout in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Coventry City defeat
Goals in either half and a glimpse of extra quality did for Coventry City at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon in what was a tightly-contested clash.
The Owls put on a committed display on a pitch showing wear and tear, earning their way back into the match through Josh Windass' fourth goal of the season in the 68th minute. The defeat was Wednesday's second in succession against promotion-challenging sides but registered no embarrassment in a 2-1 defeat.
Danny Rohl used every inch of his options from the bench, making a quadruple substitution on the hour, and his side perhaps had the better of the second half. But Ben Sheaf's opener was perhaps a microcosm of the quality the Owls are up against this season, his slick twist and finish leaving debutant goalkeeper James Beadle with no answer.
The result leaves Wednesday five points short of the survival line and a place further back in the pack - in 23rd place. Here are our ratings from a frustrating afternoon at S6.