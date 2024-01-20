Goals in either half and a glimpse of extra quality did for Coventry City at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon in what was a tightly-contested clash.

The Owls put on a committed display on a pitch showing wear and tear, earning their way back into the match through Josh Windass' fourth goal of the season in the 68th minute. The defeat was Wednesday's second in succession against promotion-challenging sides but registered no embarrassment in a 2-1 defeat.

Danny Rohl used every inch of his options from the bench, making a quadruple substitution on the hour, and his side perhaps had the better of the second half. But Ben Sheaf's opener was perhaps a microcosm of the quality the Owls are up against this season, his slick twist and finish leaving debutant goalkeeper James Beadle with no answer.

The result leaves Wednesday five points short of the survival line and a place further back in the pack - in 23rd place. Here are our ratings from a frustrating afternoon at S6.

1 . James Beadle - 6 Thoroughly modern. Happy to come off his line to get the ball, to draw attackers in. Distribution not always on point but was calm and opens up new avenues for the Owls. Reaction save for the second went into harm's way but to focus on that would be harsh.

2 . Pol Valentin - 5 His spirit was summed up in one first half battle in which he scrapped possession back and won a free-kick while stationed out of position on the left. Stuck to his task against a wily operator in Kasey Palmer but got the runaround once or twice. Up and down in possession.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 5 A couple of moments went against him in possession, but he was careless in moments and it showed with a 57% pass completion as per the live stats. Defended solidly enough. Off with half an hour to go.