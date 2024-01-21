Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But even Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl had a a point or two to raise with referee Anthony Backhouse and his officials in the Owls' 2-1 Hillsborough defeat to Coventry City on Saturday. The German, who has routinely supported officials who have been the subject of controversy in his short time back in English football, admitted a tearse word with the referee at the final whistle of a match that saw him booed from the field at half-time and full-time.

A total of nine yellow cards were dished out across both sides in a clash that lacked control from the authorities and in which some chin-scratching calls were made throughout. Wednesday assistant Chris Powell was yellow carded for his protestations against a clear first half foul on Ashley Fletcher that went unpunished and after the final whistle Röhl was seen engaging in a long conversation with Backhouse, who also oversaw the Owls' 3-0 defeat at Swansea City earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad