Danny Röhl reveals passionate exchange with booed-off referee after Sheffield Wednesday defeat
He's a man rarely emotional either one way or another away from goal celebrations.
But even Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl had a a point or two to raise with referee Anthony Backhouse and his officials in the Owls' 2-1 Hillsborough defeat to Coventry City on Saturday. The German, who has routinely supported officials who have been the subject of controversy in his short time back in English football, admitted a tearse word with the referee at the final whistle of a match that saw him booed from the field at half-time and full-time.
A total of nine yellow cards were dished out across both sides in a clash that lacked control from the authorities and in which some chin-scratching calls were made throughout. Wednesday assistant Chris Powell was yellow carded for his protestations against a clear first half foul on Ashley Fletcher that went unpunished and after the final whistle Röhl was seen engaging in a long conversation with Backhouse, who also oversaw the Owls' 3-0 defeat at Swansea City earlier this season.
Asked the nature of that chat, Röhl stopped short of further criticism and made clear that while there were a number of decisions he felt went against his side, he accepted the officials' decision. He told BBC Sheffield: "After the game there is always emotion. In the first half some situations were maybe 50-50 and there was more of one side getting a little bit of an advantage. This is what I told him but this is the decision from the ref, I have to accept it. In this case I want to say something in this direction. I said it after the game, it's OK, we go forward."