Kasey Palmer says that while he's disappointed to have been the recipient of racist abuse, a couple of fans 'don't define' the Sheffield Wednesday fanbase.

Palmer's Coventry City came away from Hillsborough with three points on Saturday as they kept up an impressive run of form in the Championship, but all of the talk post game was surrounding an incident in front of the Kop after the attacker suggested that somebody in the crowd has directed racial abuse his way.

Coventry and Wednesday have since released a statement condemning any form of racist behaviour, while the player's manager, Mark Robins, made it clear that he hoped any culprit was punished for their actions.

Now Palmer has taken to social media in order to address the situation himself, saying that it's a 'disgrace' that it is still happening in the modern world.

"Disappointed to even have to come on here & write this," he said. "Racism is a disgrace... It has no place in the world, let alone football. I'm black and proud, and I am raising my three kids to be the exact same. I'll be honest, it feels like things will never change, no matter how hard we try... Couple fans doing monkey chants don't define a fan base - I appreciate all the love and support I've received."