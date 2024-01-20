Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City have released statements of condemnation after Sky Blues winger Kasey Palmer reported he received racist gestures in the final minutes of his side's 2-1 win at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Palmer, an outstanding performer on the afternoon, reacted angrily to something that was said from the terraces in the North East corner of the ground late on in the clash. Wednesday players sought to resolve the situation. Both Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri and Coventry owner Doug King were quoted in their respective releases. King made clear that 'the strongest possible action' should be taken for what have been described as a 'racist gesture'.

A statement released on X - formerly Twitter - read: 'Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture from the stands reported by Sky Blues player Kasey Palmer during today’s game at Hillsborough. Both clubs roundly condemn any form of discrimination and abuse, and underline that there is no place for this kind of behaviour in football or our wider society.

'We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Coventry City and the football world in stamping out this abhorrent and wholly unacceptable behaviour.

'SWFC Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “We absolutely condemn the abuse reported by Kasey Palmer today and stand together with Coventry City in our clear stance that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”'

A Coventry City statement read: "Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture directed at our player Kasey Palmer in today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

"We entirely condemn the abuse and are totally clear that there is no place for this abuse or discrimination in football or in our wider society. Relevant authorities will now be worked with and we expect action to be taken against any supporter identified.

"Doug King, Coventry City Owner, said: “We completely condemn the abuse aimed at Kasey today and will support him following this incident. There is no place for this in football or society and support Sheffield Wednesday and the authorities in taking the strongest possible action.”"