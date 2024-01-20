Sheffield Wednesday boss reacts after new arrivals make Hillsborough bow

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, liked what he saw from new signings, James Beadle and Iké Ugbo, despite defeat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beadle was handed a starting berth on Saturday afternoon as he made his first outing since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Ugbo – who came from Troyes - was a second half substitute as the Owls chased the game.

The pair remain the club’s only two signings of January so far, and though Röhl is eager for that to change before the window closes he was pleased to see them both do well even as they were beaten by Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Beadle, he replied, “The first goal was fantastic, the second goal was a good save from the first shot - it was very close… From my side he did well, also with his decisions with the ball. It was a good mix between long balls but also when there was pressure, he was calm on the ball. But it's always hard after defeat to speak about one player. It's more about the team, now it's about going forward.”

Meanwhile, on his new attacker, he said, “I was happy that Ugbo got some minutes. It was not easy. We took him because I am convinced about him. We had a good process in the last week to make him fit for the next minutes.

"He tried something in the game, he ran a lot and I think it was a good first step for us. He will help us in the future, in the next games.”