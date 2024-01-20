Sheffield Wednesday boss reacts after new arrivals make Hillsborough bow
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, liked what he saw from new signings, James Beadle and Iké Ugbo, despite defeat.
Beadle was handed a starting berth on Saturday afternoon as he made his first outing since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Ugbo – who came from Troyes - was a second half substitute as the Owls chased the game.
The pair remain the club’s only two signings of January so far, and though Röhl is eager for that to change before the window closes he was pleased to see them both do well even as they were beaten by Coventry City.
When asked about Beadle, he replied, “The first goal was fantastic, the second goal was a good save from the first shot - it was very close… From my side he did well, also with his decisions with the ball. It was a good mix between long balls but also when there was pressure, he was calm on the ball. But it's always hard after defeat to speak about one player. It's more about the team, now it's about going forward.”
Meanwhile, on his new attacker, he said, “I was happy that Ugbo got some minutes. It was not easy. We took him because I am convinced about him. We had a good process in the last week to make him fit for the next minutes.
"He tried something in the game, he ran a lot and I think it was a good first step for us. He will help us in the future, in the next games.”
Beadle will be out of the sticks on Friday night when they take on Coventry once again due to being cup-tied, with Cameron Dawson likely to reclaim his spot as they seek progression in the FA Cup.