Sometimes the “winner” of an argument ends up the “loser” in a far more important context. That, in many ways, has been the story of Dejphon Chansiri’s dogmatic, strife-torn near-decade at Sheffield Wednesday.

If a patch-up at the top of the club is to become more than a sticking plaster then this has to stop. The club has to be the “winner” come what may, for everyone’s sake.

Measuring owner versus manager in purely combative terms is no contest. So it’s vital for now to remove this narrative and hope that Danny Rohl’s diplomacy, albeit following some provocative comments on his part, somehow smooths the way to a reconciliation.

For his part, some small credit to Chansiri if that happens. The club, not to mention his own interests, comes before personalities.

There have been wrongs on both sides of Rohl/Chansiri fall-out

The “boss”, as Chansiri called himself in last week’s predictably destabilising and suicidally-timed fans forum, always holds the upper hand over the “employee”, as he tagged his manager at one point.

Doubtless there have been wrongs on both sides. But if there is a rift with a star employee, then the bigger responsibility lies in only one place.

No matter that the employee might have fancied leaving for another job, which I suspected re Southampton from the start. We should really ask why.

No matter that he has challenged his boss publicly to improve the team. Come to that, no matter either that the boss blocked the move, as he was perfectly entitled to do. Indeed, he would have faced a fierce backlash had he not (and Rohl’s camp presumably, however unwisely, had accepted the £5m release clause.)

What does matter is no apparent attempt from the top to resolve an obvious issue between the two key figures; no in-house intervention of the type by which bosses earn their salt.

Not to mention that the first fortnight of the transfer window elapsed without them even speaking; unprofessional on one level and astonishing on another. This, for me, is where a fully empowered professional chief executive, running the club day to day, could have intervened to stop it becoming personal.

Chansiri has always needed help and plenty has been offered

When Chansiri said at the forum that he doesn’t know what he’s doing wrong, he could have been answered by a chorus of bewilderment and not only from the 1867 Group at the centre of justified protests.

He’s always needed help and plenty has been offered - ranging from well-intentioned former managers and players to others closely connected to the club. Dare I say, even the media. As far back as 2017, I wrote a respectful column (criticised for being too deferential) suggesting Chansiri should delegate control for his and the club’s benefit.

None of it gets through, including, you can only imagine, advice from within his own club that last week’s forum was a terrible idea.

It would be different if Chansiri’s methods - as effectively owner, chairman, CEO and one-man board - had succeeded in the last decade. I’d have held my hands up, happily admitting I was wrong. He appears incapable of doing the same.

The fact is the club is no better off and arguably worse placed than before, with Wednesday no longer owning Hillsborough and countless, often wasted, millions having been poured in by the chairman (yes, due credit and gratitude for that, no wonder if he’s hard pressed for more).

With no sign of him attracting a buyer or investment, it sadly seems beyond all hope to think he can finally accept there is a better way. As such, he should sell for what he can get.