I went to the five-hour Sheffield Wednesday fan forum and left with a headache

Our man Alex Miller was among the media assembled at Hillsborough stadium to observe the mammoth fan forum held by Sheffield Wednesday last night. Here’s his take on a long, bonkers and concerning evening.

“I have bad news,” Dejphon Chansiri said regretfully, shuffling back into his chair on a raised platform at the front of the room. “They tell me now. They have recalled Charles.”

After five hours, after Wednesday evening had turned to Thursday morning and after those present had been given a lingering peek at the entrails of a bloody relationship between Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri and manager Danny Röhl, it was perhaps the only fitting way to finish. It was a Larry David moment, the only thing missing being the end credit music of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ bounding its way from the 1867 Lounge speakers.

Forgive me. If you don’t laugh, you’ll bawl your bloody eyes out.

It’ll be the moment for which the evening is best remembered - along with the pie and pea dinner. Because aside from the shock-and-awe moments they can sometimes provide, these fan forums all seem to blend into one homogeneous blob of droning chatter and a greatest hits of back-and-forth topics. What it was designed to achieve is the guess of anyone, other than Chansiri having set the record straight on where he feels the blame lies for the breakdown of his communication with Röhl. You certainly can’t accuse the man of going into hiding and you rather suspect he enjoys the battle.

Supporters tend to leave with heads fizzing and some queries half-answered. But Chansiri does front-up. No questions or questioners were pre-vetted, all were welcome. Main event contretemps with 1867 Group members were passionate but provided little clarity on the crux of matters - he proved once more that he’s a difficult man to pin down. Chansiri accusations of a lack of respect from some of those present may have held more weight had he not spent so much time whispering to those around him and gazing down at his phone mid-question. Perhaps, in fairness, he was fielding news from the south coast.

In the ‘NOW: That’s What I Call Forum’ greatest hits compilation were occasional jabs at the media, though specific criticisms were - as ever - hard to come by. CEOs, sporting directors, five-year plans and season tickets all played out to familiar melodies. Some of the most interesting details were helpfully revealed by those around him on the top table on matters safe standing, ticket pricing and stadium safety. But underpinning the whole event was a constant theme; the axis of Chansiri and Röhl.

Despite an initial, slightly playful suggestion he was unaware of media interviews in which Röhl has openly challenged the Owls chairman on communication and ambition, it’s clear that this was the point that we had been assembled for. Chansiri’s confirmation that Southampton had made an approach for Röhl was no breaking news - what was perhaps more intriguing was the nature of his carefully-worded, single-sentence statement read out as colleagues around him interjected from time to time to ensure no lines were crossed.

It doesn’t take too much of a leap to suggest legal advice had been taken around the conversation. For now, the direction of that will be left to the winds of speculation.

A Röhl press conference scheduled for Friday will be fascinating. The suggestion is he has been no angel in all this - and his exclamation that he ‘decided to stay’ amid Southampton interest is a source of curiosity. He’ll be asked on Chansiri’s claim that he had received no list of transfer targets from his manager and if so, why so. He will be asked on his view of the relationship. He’ll be asked on whether he intends to break the wall of silence - the chairman won’t be doing so - and the role he has played in the relationship breakdown. We’ll try to get a word in on Leeds United at some stage.

The pair appear not to have spoken since Christmas specials were still on telly and Chansiri repeatedly stated he would seek to back his manager financially during the current transfer window if he were to pick up the phone. For the good of Sheffield Wednesday it feels like one of them should swallow their pride and get on with it - with the logic of hierarchy explained by Chansiri on Wednesday evening, that may have to be Röhl.

Stories filed on the Charles bombshell, heads spinning and sore from a night shift of chaos, we staggered into the South Stand car park at nearly 1am. The evening painted a rocky image of life at Sheffield Wednesday - rockier even than we had suspected, perhaps. It served as the latest patch of carnage on a club that seems to wear them on its sleeve.

The laptop closed at nearly 4am and the morning broke with a sense of unease. Still, the pie and peas were decent.

Wednesday sit three points from the play-offs and not long ago appeared to be in increasingly optimistic health. Game-changing Southampton approaches, Shea Charles recalls, warring senior figures and transfer stand-offs? As ever, the next episode of the Sheffield Wednesday soap opera won’t be far away. In fact, we’re constantly living in the middle of one. Stay tuned.