Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s fan forum. We’ll be providing updates throughout the evening.

There will be plenty on the agenda as fans take their queries to chairman Dejphon Chansiri, with other key background Wednesday figures also up at the top table. General manager Alastair Wilson, Director of Communications Trevor Braithwait and Operations Manager Richard Stanford are also fielding questions.

Live updates will be posted below. Please remember to refresh the page for the very latest.

We done..

It’s now Thursday. Let’s go home. Stories and reaction to come tomorrow - thanks for joining us.

More on DR

23:51: DC says he has no issue talking to him. Suggests DR will be here as long as contract.

“I know what he wants, but I cannot say” - all incredibly confusing. Says with injuries club needs reinforcements. Says two weeks left - clubs will take things to last days.

Asked whether relationship has changed since Southampton approach - DC says he has no issue. Says he cannot speak for ‘someone else’.

More on DR

23:44: Fan asks whether DR has overachieved with squad. DC says he will not answer.

Next fan makes glowing reference of DR management and improvement of players. DC says there is a reason he brought DR to S6. Fan suggests he is underappreciated. DC says he has backed him, not cheap. Cannot say true story because some things confidential, does so to ‘protect club’. AW makes clear no suggestion DR is underappreciated - lists his backing of DR.

DC says he knows fans all happy with him - repeats backing of DC, will continue to do so.

Mystery £2.5m payment in accounts

23:43: AW says it will remain confidential.

DC on current squad / January

23:38: DC says in summer he brings 11, not five or six. ‘Someone’ told him top six and then in January they can push to go up. Now ‘try to get 50 points, this is totally different’. Says people’s definition of ambition is different, his may be different to someone else. Says he tries to do best for the club, not to raise his profile.

Fan on DR request to ask what situation is on transfers. DC says he has answered question. “Someone is very brave to use these words”. Says his policy is to report once a week. Up to manager if doesn’t want to talk. Football is his responsibility.

Last time he talked to DR was ‘December’. More he could say but he protects his club.

Fan asks DC to protect relationship with DR

23:34: Fan congratulates DC for DR appointment. DC says all coaches he has wanted to do well. Says he always knew to extend contract - even with fans telling him to do so. Again says there is more he cannot say. Says he does what is best for the club.

Good news stories

23:18: Long conversation about PR at the club, how things can be better advertised. Point made that fan base wants football content above all else - efforts are made to publicise community work but don’t get through.

Young player contracts

23:09: Fan asks if likes of Gassama, Pierce Charles are likely to be tied down to long contracts. DC says will do if they prove. On Dele-Bashiru, says he has talent but did not have heart to play later in spell. Said he cannot keep them - not good for us. Some players show and club makes decision - coach makes decision and comes to DC, then he says whether agree or not agree.

Fan says ‘anyone with half a football brain’ could see FDB had talent. DC says he had talent but did not run, hindsight easy. At that time, he says, go back to what fans were saying then. Talent was there and that’s why they signed him. Then not good. Now at Lazio, DC says sometimes players are good at times and then not others. Depends on coach analysis.

Fan suggests DR will go on to bigger and better. Wants to build philosophy around his style. DC goes back to not having director of football - says club is run as a group. Football decisions all made by coach - not director - explains virtues of that process. Recruitment team also ‘do their part’ on building philosophy. Coach must agree.

Fan says from Moore to Xisco to Rohl - all different styles of football. DC says depends how you think. When he brought Moore he had a reason, same with Xisco. Accuses media of twisting words on his press conference introduction of Rohl “continue the work of Xisco” - says was about use of young players, which followed Moore process.

Back to DR communication in the transfer window

23:07: Fan asks DC to go to DR to open up communication. DC repeats he will not go to DR - says there is something he cannot tell fans. Will do his best. TB advises him to stop.

We are back!

23:06: Another break is over. And we are back on.

Supporters Trust on Engagement Panel

22:39: TB defends EP processes. Says impossible to be representative of Owls’ vast fan base. Hopeful of being as representative as it can possibly be. Invited all recognised groups - from each stand and age group. No barriers. Says he won’t go into why Trust left EP - says SFA sided with club. Talks taking place with Trust over coming back onto EP. Will be the decision of the EP itself, not club. Makes clear Trust resigned.

Says minutes are ‘100% accurate’ - club do no skew to their own means. Some matters confidential or off-record. All minutes signed off by those at meeting.

On umbrella group - element of truth to stick or twist. TB suggests *if* umbrella group was going to be militant, then would not be appropriate to be on both groups. Fan suggests umbrella group would have been positive - TB suggests he had heard otherwise. AW defends Wednesdayite once more - says he wants EP to be a two-way street and was purely a discussion on season ticket pricing.

Fan argues umbrella group would have ben positive - AW asks what difference is to existing EP. Fan argues there is a mistrust with EP and that umbrella group would have been more inclusive - included business heads etc. AW agrees there is a mistrust of club. Fan hopes ‘largest fan group’ can continue to build towards re-joining EP.

DC ‘If you want to be there, you need to understand one club. In the past Trust tried to be a big brother and leak information.’ Says plan must be in place to bring Trust back in. Fan says board now very different - and Trust want to work with club. AW says up to Trust to adhere to rules - ‘should be good’ if that is achieved.

Future plans

22:30: DC discussed continued efforts with academy / transfer policy.

More talk on DC / DR relationship

22:24: DC says he has no issue with DR - DR issue with him? Says he doesn’t know. He says he supports him - doesn’t know why there would be an issue. Says he has given him everything, ‘more than’. Again asks media to ask DR about any issues.

Says he will not damage club. Commits to ‘doing his best’. DC says he has prepared something behind the scenes to ensure they are fine. Is DR ok with that? ‘I don’t know’ - he needs to speak to DR, not DC speak to him. “If he does not talk to me, it means he does not need something’.

Says if DR comes to him asking to do transfer business, he will back him. Takes advice from TB - says ‘I look forward to talk with him if he wants to talk with me.’ Says not up to him to chase.

Gestures to colleagues on top table - “It is very strange this forum, they do not allow me to say anything..”

Where will Sheffield United fans be placed for the derby?

22:17: AW says club must give minimum number of tickets - lower tier too small. Home fans will be in lower tier and United fans above. Will be same allocation as was given to SW at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday PR

22:09: Fan asks why club aren’t more proactive with PR. TB takes on some points - takes example that some things included from EP minutes - FSA advised this was best practice. Says EP has its critics but club believe it is best way forward.

Discussion about example given on safe standing - news goes out before club can ‘get ahead’ of story. TB says accessible via EP minutes. Fan and TB agree minutes are not widely read. TB says guidance has been taken from PL, EFL and SFA and media practices are robust.

Safe-standing

22:05: AW confirms safe standing being explored - parts of the ground that have persistent standing and safe standing would remedy that. Will need to close areas of ground if not remedied - as too dangerous.

Says the atmosphere could get improve - has reached out to fans to build atmosphere, find ways of doing it.

Stadium talk

21:59: Fan asks on council reducing Hillsborough attendance - says club proven to have done nothing wrong on Newcastle 2023 incident - still given reduced attendance. DC says it is down to ‘history in last 30 years’ - expresses frustration with how things were handled. Fan expresses difference with other grounds.

Says SW themselves proposed lower attendance - not council.

*Mic is not being used so difficult to hear with ultimate clarity*

DC on stadium rental

21:54: DC suggests stadium rental money ends up back in the club. Now on FFP - stadium ownership at some clubs is offset by other company - it’s a normal practice. Says he doesn’t understand fan concern over stadium ownership.

Fan asks where future investment in Hillsborough where would come from - club or owner / landlord or tenant? AW takes mic and says not an issue for now - attendance increase may need stadium development but not an issue for now. DC says now not worth expanding stadium / design difficult for improvements. Some improvements made each year - says Wednesday will put safe standing in next year. AW says hopefully.

DC on DR approach from Southampton?

21:50: “He (TB) told me to be careful.” At start said there was nothing more he could say - suggested from legal standpoint. Reads out statement: “I can confirm there was contact from Southampton”. Leaves is at that.

DC asked on how he can keep investment going

21:45: DC rejects fan suggestion club funding comes from his father. Asked what plan is beyond just being promoted to Premier League. Repeats call that he needs help from business-minded fans to gain outside investment - says cannot do it by themselves.

DC on transfer conversations with DR

21:37: DC reiterates no contact with DR over transfer targets.

More on season tickets

21:32: DC says price goes up and down. He says he is not a fan of season tickets - would prefer tickets to go up and down, would push club to do well.

Fan says fans can’t afford the current prices. Accepts it didn’t start with DC but ‘not right’. DC says payment structures introduced to support fans and that it helps those who cannot afford big payment. Give free tickets to schools - didn’t happen so much before.

AW says finance scheme and community engagement scheme have proven effective. Says club don’t shout about these things but they are there - club don’t want to have to turn anyone away.

Football governance bill

21:28: Panel maintain club will comply with any FGB requirements - which are not yet known.

AW on SODA - disabled group

21:25: Member of disabled fan group says group were not consulted on disabled prices going up. AW says talks between club and group not as regular as they’d like. Process has been amended - says free carers tickets take up lost revenue from away games and some carers have turned up without those they care for - but commitment to disabled ticket numbers to remain. Describes ticket fraud through disabled process as ‘big problem’ at Wednesday.

Says SODA came off EP - reached out and said they will be back on. Says voice of SODA will be heard.

AW on Wednesdayite ‘witchhunt’

21:23: AW defends Wednesdayite against ‘witchhunt’ following EP meeting - says their idea saved increase on 60-65% of supporters who saw no increase on their season ticket price.

Says club went out at £495 after December payday. Reiterates process pre-dates DC.

DC on season tickets

21:06: Fan asks why season tickets are among highest in league, but commercial revenue is lower than some traditionally smaller clubs. Asks whether AW is happy with how the club handles ticket sales - suggests good feeling in last two summers hasn’t been capitalised on.

DC says he feels disrespected by some fan questions. Takes back comment on ‘If you don’t like it, don’t come’. Says he respect fans and forum is example of that. Says fan asking question has had communication with him previously but that he has been told he has attacked him (verbally) before.

Says fans can help him generate more money. Says fan base has plenty of wealthy people, says fans don’t want to do it, so tries to go ‘from outside’. Says he has tried to generate more money but fans need to help. Repeats they have tried.

Fan makes clear it’s not upto fans to advise how to generate income, says in previous meetings fans have made suggestions but have been met with ‘rude’ response. DC says they are improving. Fan accuses DC tone of being childish - repeats he has never attacked DC.

AW makes clear since Macron involved issues haven’t been there on kit sales. Limited third kit sold out in first day. A couple of years ago was issue, but Megastore greatly improved. Says club averaged less than 20,000 10 years ago, increase of 35% in that time. Wembley saw influx of season tickets, early bird big take-up too. Couldn’t go back to early bird ticket - benefit of promotion was more sales.

AW says 90% of supporters buy in first phase. Fan chatter - “We have to”. Fans clap fan shout-out that they shouldn’t be put out at Christmas. AW says timing of early bird season tickets pre-dates DC tenure - and that DC has followed process. AW says prices on early birds have gone up 1%, while overheads have gone up a lot more.

Back underway!

21:05: Let’s gooooo.

DC on not selling to ‘American consortium’

20:39: Fan says he has spoken to correct person over US consortium he believes approached club last year. Says consortium wanted to buy club, but DC refused to sign NDA - asks DC to categorically say whether true or not true.

Says ‘guy who wants to buy club’ still owes money for sponsorship. Questions whether that suggests whether he can buy club. Met him for sponsorship meeting - says he doesn’t have money. “If you want to buy my club, send an offer to my people with proof of funds’.

Fan says interested buyer required a look at financial statements. DC says it usually club who asks for NDA, not prospective buyer. Back-and-forth over details - DC says he will listen to offers if proof of funds is provided, suggests prospective owner (presumed to be Adam Shaw) wanted publicity as doing public interviews unusual in club-buying process. Says he wanted to invest £100m into academy. DC asked for £100m - didn’t come.

Fan says Sheffield United sold for around £100m - with better facilities, parachute payments and so on. DC says fans claim Wednesday bigger, now say smaller. Says clubs are different. Fan asks if offer of around £100m came, would he accept? DC says question has crossed the line, will not say what figure it would take to sell.

Said he will make decision over whether he sells his club or not. Says offers would be normal business. Rejects fairness of question about a public valuation. “If I want to sell, I need to make sure the person I sell to makes it better than me. Or I won’t sell.”

Invites fan to tell leader of consortium to pay sponsorship bill. AW said bill needed to be paid before negotiations over shirt sponsorship.

DC on investment

20:33: Fan suggests amortisation lowest in league, wages in bottom six. Asks DC if he is at limit of his spending.

DC says fans have moaned over loans or free transfers. Says Bernard and Gassama examples of signings that will be assets. Says fan is seeing negative side. Fan says Danny done ‘exceptionally well’, DC says he has done well with good players - players don’t need big fees. Says fan doesn’t try to understand - coach picks players.

Says had player lined up for £3m in summer - player didn’t want to come. Says he never chooses players, supports coach within reason. Went back to club in summer - DR wanted 5/6, brought 11. Says “Said maybe top six, now wants 50 points, I don’t know.”

DC on late tax payments

20:25: DC says he is keeping club afloat. Not easy since Covid / other world issues. “If you understand business you will understand I try my best. If you worry, then helps us.”

Fan says he is business owner is competition with others. Says how important it is to exude confidence with no cashflow issues and so on. DC says it is only cash in football, no financial support. Says SWFC have no money with money, but occasionally in cashflow.

Fan says cashflow issues unsettling - has experience of dealing with high-up figures at other clubs including Leeds and Manchester United. DC says accounts are usually on time - only occasion was hold for financial issue. This time in December - rejects idea it was to show a loss ahead of window. Says due to Companies House submission date change to December.

Says always pay on time, ‘try our best’. Fan says ‘Except when it hasn’t been’ - rumble of laughter in room.

DC continues to defend club finance handling. On cashflow issues: “I try my best. Maybe you can do it better than me, I don’t know.”

DC on previous HMRC late payment / season tickets / ‘own goals’..

20:17: Fan lists PR ‘own goals’. DC asks for suggestions over what he can do to not ‘score own goal’. Fan suggests he listens to those around him - says ‘not his job’ how to put things right with club issues. Gets round of applause.

Fan cites initiatives they club could run to improve fan experience. DC says they cannot provide everything but they try. Says 15-minute half-time fast but they try to improve service. Says he asks ‘his people’ to try suggestions from supporters. Is thankful for fans coming - will always do what he can.. but he never does ‘PR’.

AW cites EFL Family Excellence, new visitor guide, personalised email to supporters on first time purchase. Accepts club get ‘battering’ on catering side, says improvement has been made. Club doesn’t shout about initiatives. Fan suggests knowing about initiatives can improve feeling among fan base.

DC on what he has learned from fans / what comes from forums..

20:03: Says he has done forums for long time, but stopped for a few years. Believes they are not effective. Says policy of Engagement Panel is to ‘do best club, not for yourself’. Says will look from all sides.

Supporter says minutes of engagement panel meetings are not fully reported - cites Blackburn Rovers’ equivalent as very detailed. Wants more communication, more detailed and more honesty.

DC says he is told he is very transparent owner. Up to fans to believe what they want. Says club lets fans know what they should know - shouldn’t demand information as he is not their employee. Supporter says he feels fans feel disrespected by DC comments in past - they put in money too. Round of applause. DC says he does respect fans.

AW says EP meetings are minuted and that agenda is brought to them.

Comms chief Trevor Braithwait defends DC transparency; in terms of forums and EP meetings. Says it is line of communication club has never had previously.

DC on Shea Charles..

19:51: Says media should answer questions on Charles recall deadline - he does not know. Says he believes Shea is good now but not ready for Premier League. Danny and team worried he would be taken back but he never worried as not ready for Southampton. Now says he is not sure ‘because of whatever’.

DC on transfers..

19:46: Fan recalls DR interview with BBC Sheffield in which he encouraged fans to ask DC what transfers were possible. DC again suggests DR should come to forum - says comment was ‘brave’. Says he does not know if he has done something wrong - two weeks left. Says he will not allow anything to happen to damage club.

Says always available to speak to for football staff. Darren Moore spoke often, DR not so. Calls any suggestion he is unavailable to speak to is ‘bullsh*t’.

DC on 1867 Group protests..

19:35: Questioner introduces himself as ‘Rob Oldfield of 1867 Group’. Asked why he doesn’t sell after saying years ago he would sell when fans want him to, DC speaks passionately, stands. Says fans should not buy ticket if do not agree with what they can come.

Says fans should find a buyer - not his job. RO asks whose job it should be. DC says if fans can find buyer he will listen.

RO claims he was barred from meeting with DC. AW takes mic to explain promise to not ban attendees was made but not in writing - RO wasn’t comfortable with that. Says meeting was organised but some prospective attendees were unavailable due to ‘Christmas shopping’. RO says he was available for meeting.

DC accuses 1867 Group of playing games. Says Group decided not to meet with him. Passionate back-and-forth exchange, DC now standing.

DC encouraged to organise meeting with DR over transfers..

19:32: *Suggestion gets round of applause from audience*

Suggests he should not chase employee. Will do what he can to support.

DC on Danny Rohl / transfers cont.

19:17: Encouraged to ‘embrace’ opportunity he has with Danny Rohl at the helm, DC says he always backs coach, but needs to know what players he wants. Says coaches must make case for each potential deal. Some deals he is not always comfortable with but says he wants managers to feel backed. Gives opinion but job is that of managers and recruitment team. He says he makes decision on the finances and that is it.

Says he hasn’t been told of any targets / provided any list of targets. Agrees with fan that it is ‘amazing’ he hasn’t had list. Spoke to DR a few months back about requirements - ‘two or three’ incoming deals discussed. Says he gives managers more power over transfers than at other clubs.

DC says he brought 11 players in summer because he knows January can be difficult. Said would see where things were in December - if midtable no real January push, if close then would have January push. Says top two is too much to dream, wants top six given investment.

DC on Danny Rohl / transfers..

19:13: Says recruitment team and manager talk together before making decision and coming to DC. Says that has always been process. “If the coach does not come to me, it means he does not want one (new player).” Says he will always back club he loves.

Says in Jan window more difficult to get new players due to competition. More difficult to do deals - Summer easier. Says club do not wait until late in window, but some deals difficult. He says deals should be easier.

DC on Danny Rohl..

19:09: DC rejects any notion he has not backed Rohl financially - says he has backed all his managers. “I give what they want, more than they ask,” he says. He shrugs, says he has no friction with DR, says he has not seen DR comments in media over recent weeks.

Makes clear not unusual DR not at forum. Invites DR to attend forum if he wants to come, jokes that fan can have his number to invite him. Continues to claim he doesn’t know of any friction with DR.

Back to January window, he said he gave him 11 players instead of five in summer window, backed him with big expensive coaching team - DC claims decision to bring Chris Powell and set piece coaches to S6.

DC welcomes attendees..

19:07: Chansiri’s opening gambit is to welcome the attendees and asks all debate is open and respectful, he requests there is no agenda from those present and that people listen to what he wishes to say. He says he is happy to field all questions - if he feels he cannot say something on the grounds of confidentiality, he will make that clear.

We’re underway..

SWFC General Manager Alistair Wilson has explains that the forum has been called because Chansiri has received direct messages from members of the club’s fanbase - some offensive in nature. He wishes to answer those questions. It is explained that English is not Chansiri’s first language and it is requested that that is kept in mind.

Over to DC..

Here we go, then..

18:50: Around 250 Wednesday supporters have bought tickets for this evening and the 1867 Lounge is primed and ready to go, with the room already near-full. These events tend to go on a while and the mood in the room is one of curiosity. The pie and peas were most excellent.