Sheffield Wednesday legend, Chris Waddle, thinks that Dejphon Chansiri’s fans forum was ill-advised - with supporters showing their displeasure at Elland Road today.

Waddle was speaking ahead of Wednesday’s game against Leeds United where many supporters held aloft flyers in protest of Chansiri’s ownership of the club, and the former England international thinks that the visitors have a real chance of pushing for a top six finish as long as Danny Röhl is given what he needs.

“They’re going along nicely, Wednesday,” Waddle told ITV Football. “I think if somebody had said they’d have been four points off the play-offs at this stage of the season most people would have laughed at you. He’s got great belief in the squad, they all respect him, and his staff work tirelessly. I’ve got to say, I think they really have overachieved in my eyes.

“You didn’t really need the chairman this week having a forum to say what he said. For me, just keep your nose out and let Danny Röhl get on with it… You’ve got a chance of the play-offs here, and if Danny Röhl’s has identified three or four players - although it looks like he’s not going to get anybody - what an opportunity for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, regarding the protests that took place before kick off, the Owls legend said, “You can see why fans are upset and a lot are going to try and protest a bit - you can understand that.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he reacts if there is somebody that comes in and talks money and says they want to take Sheffield Wednesday on… It’s a great club, great fanbase, great history - and I’d love somebody to take them on.

“I think with Chansiri - thank you for what he’s done in a way - but to go to the next level I don’t think he’s got it. For me, I hope he does sell it.”