Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A slow-going transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday is expected to move forward after talks between key figures took place this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by BBC Sheffield, The Star understands Owls boss Danny Röhl met with club owner Dejphon Chansiri on Monday as the pair ended close to a month’s stand-off in communication that was played out in public via press conferences and a five-hour fan forum held at Hillsborough last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details of the meeting are unknown, but it is believed there are hopes at the club that the Owls can now get going with their transfer dealings as they look to close the four-point gap on the play-off places. With several targets already identified and with potential deals explored, official approaches could be made as early this week.

The scale of Wednesday’s proposed activity will be interesting. Röhl made clear in a post-match interview following their spirited defeat at Leeds United on Sunday that the outcome of the meeting was the most important factor. He has discussed the need for ‘big impact’ players capable of making a difference in the final third, as well as reinforcements in defence after injuries furthered the need for numbers at the back.

The Star has reason to believe Wednesday were interested in bringing a new midfielder to the club even before confirmation of Shea Charles’ recall by Southampton and despite Röhl warnings that it will be difficult to extend Charles’ time at Hillsborogh, there remains some hope on that front.

How much is achievable - and what funds might be available to work with - remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deal to bring Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse to S6 is one that could get done, The Star understands, after he impressed in a period training with the Owls. Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke is a player understood to be of interest if he is allowed out on loan this window, while an admiration for Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry is also known. A number of as of yet unknown targets have been identified by the club.

Activity across the Championship has been relatively slow-moving so far in this window. Clubs have until 11pm on February 3 to complete deals.