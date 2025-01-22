Sheffield Wednesday transfer updates, Röhl/Chansiri latest and Shea Charles - The All Wednesday Show

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
‘Just a typical day at Sheffield Wednesday’ said Josh Windass before the Leeds United game, and it’s safe to say that Wednesdayites have become accustomed to a bit of drama.

This week on 'All Wednesday' we're back with Alex Miller to discuss what has been an eventful couple of weeks at Hillsborough. With communication breakdowns, a fans' forum, transfer news and planned protests all on the agenda, join us for another packed-out episode.

Check out the video at the top of the page for a short clip of what’s in store, and you can also expect our thoughts on Shea Charles, the possibility of signing Ryo Hatsuse, and plenty more.

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann

