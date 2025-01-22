Sheffield Wednesday transfer updates, Röhl/Chansiri latest and Shea Charles - The All Wednesday Show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This week on 'All Wednesday' we're back with Alex Miller to discuss what has been an eventful couple of weeks at Hillsborough. With communication breakdowns, a fans' forum, transfer news and planned protests all on the agenda, join us for another packed-out episode.
Check out the video at the top of the page for a short clip of what’s in store, and you can also expect our thoughts on Shea Charles, the possibility of signing Ryo Hatsuse, and plenty more.
For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.