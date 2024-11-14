Still no second-guessing Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on the finances at Sheffield Wednesday with the transfer window soon to open again

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is normal life at Sheffield Wednesday? And would anyone really want it to be boring and predictable? Well, maybe. But no danger of that, then.

Let’s clarify what’s “normal” first. An EFL embargo, for starters. This has been for some time, and is likely to continue to be, a semi-regular occurrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally probable is that owner Dejphon Chansiri will keep removing those barriers, in this case a late payment to HMRC that the club has since rectified.

Chansiri doesn’t have a lot of trust in the bank with supporters but it was telling of his determination to plough on that Owls fans were relatively unfazed by news of the latest financial blip.

Where there was a greater worry was whether, even when cleared, the owner would be stretched to back manager Danny Rohl in the January window. Loans are likeliest. That said, Chansiri is one of the most mercurial characters in football. He simply defies second guessing.

Wednesday’s results on the field equally so. As we draw in breath after the narrowest and most respectable of derby defeats, the table has yet to tell the tale of where the season is headed. But when it comes to thinking on feet, and adapting to changing circumstances, Rohl continues to look an operator who’s ahead of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He needs to be. Because the bottom line is that until or unless the Owls are on a more stable financial footing he will continue to have to punch above the club’s resources.

So again the direction of travel points towards Chansiri. Realistically, for Wednesday to progress, either he has to bolster his regime by attracting outside investment or sell to someone with deeper pockets.

From the outside, there is little sign of either. An investment partner would naturally want a substantial portion of control and you really can’t see that being given away. An outright buyer would have to agree a price with a man who is a notoriously tough negotiator, but - like the one across the city - it’s an attractive club.

In fairness to Chansiri, he is doing enough within his means to equip Wednesday for a steady season, albeit that his wastage of money in the past has led to the current difficulties. You can only imagine Rohl will be watching with interest to see a turning of the financial tide.