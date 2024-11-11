Extended highlights, interviews, fan response and fallout - A Sheffield Wednesday recap
Tyrese Campbell’s goal was the difference at Bramall Lane as the Owls’ wait for a win over their cross-city rivals was extended by a 1-0 defeat, but it was a tight encounter that was hardly flush for chances for either side.
Danny Röhl felt like neither team deserved all three points on the day, suggesting that a draw would have been a fairer result, and you can check out some of what he had to say in the video at the top of the page. Meanwhile, you can see for yourself by watching the extended highlights below:
United had been the favourites for victory anyway given their recent history and current league position, so Wednesday fans weren’t too disheartened at the final whistle despite being beaten by the Blades, and took time to applaud the players - who responded in kind - after the final whistle. That moment, and Svante Ingelsson’s response to defeat in his first Steel City derby can be seen here:
For all the other fallout from the afternoon over in S2, we’ve got you covered here:
