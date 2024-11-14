Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss wants back in - campaigns for sporting director role
Dave Jones secured League One promotion for Wednesday in 2012, taking over from club legend Gary Megson in March to spearhead an unbeaten 13-match run that pipped city rivals Sheffield United to automatic promotion. He was sacked in December the next year. Across 15 years in management he also found success with Stockport County, Southampton, Wolves and Cardiff City but hasn’t worked on the football frontline since leaving Hartlepool United in 2017.
Now, Jones has taken to the Welsh media to push forward his case to head back to Cardiff as a director of football. The Bluebirds are currently mulling over their management position after the sacking of Erol Bulut in September.
"Part and parcel of it, when I was there, was that it was all about the culture and identity of the club," Jones told WalesOnline. "People who run businesses feel that running a football club is the same, but it's totally different. The football world is a crazy world.
"You are relying on individuals to pull together to be a team and you need a club philosophy to do that. But they've had a lot of managers over the last few years and they keep bringing in their own philosophies, which means that identity gets lost... A lot of people who work in football clubs, their hearts are in the right place, but they haven't got that mentality within the football environment to push it on. It's quite a dog eat dog environment and you have to be ruthless in what you do. But the biggest thing you have to do in any club is find its DNA, what the club is about."
Cardiff are one of only six Championship clubs currently operating without a sporting director, Sheffield Wednesday among them. Jones described the benefit of having a longer-term eye presiding over football matters at a club, with the average managerial spell at an EFL club sitting below 18 months. Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri has always expressed a resistance to the idea of employing someone in such a role.
"My head is full of knowledge, bursting with knowledge," he adds. "I've done other things at other clubs, helped young coaches. I've not picked the team or told them how to go about certain things, but I've been more of a soundboard for them. We've all been there and it becomes a lonely job when you're not doing well, but that's what a sporting director or technical director's job is – to support the manager or head coach in what he wants.
"The best way to look at it is, the manager is short-term, the sporting director is for the long term. The manager looks game-to-game, which they have to, to get the results, and the guy above him then has to look for the future of the club and make sure those bonds are strong and not flaky. It's being on sandy ground. If it's shifting all the time, there are no guidelines within the club, because every time you chop and change a new coach tries to bring in something new. Then, eventually, you lose the DNA of your club."
