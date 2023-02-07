Phil Parkinson, the Wrexham boss, hit back at Billy Sharp after the Sheffield United skipper’s emotional post-match interview following tonight’s FA Cup victory, in which he blasted the National League side for being “disrespectful” in the build-up to the fourth-round replay.
Sharp scored a decisive goal in injury time to put United 2-1 ahead before Sander Berge’s third capped victory and set up a next-round clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.
The United captain hit out at Wrexham and a number of players for getting ahead of themselves ahead of the game, with their official Twitter account tweeting a photo to Spurs after the fifth-round draw was made - with a replay against United still to come.
“I think they’ve been disrespectful with a few things before the game,” Sharp said to ITV after the game, “thinking they were already through.
“I wasn’t happy with the way they’ve been as a club, before the game, eyeing up Spurs.”
Parkinson was asked about Sharp’s comments in his own post-match press conference, admitting: “I was a bit disappointed with Billy at the end, some of the things he was shouting at the end in the tunnel.
“He’s a fantastic player but I thought he was disrespectful at the end. I think the way their players, fans and staff celebrated was a mark of how tough we made it but my message to Billy is: ‘You’re better than that.’
“My players are humble and a great credit to the football club.”
Wrexham captain Ben Tozer accused Sharp and Co. of a “real lack of humility” in the tunnel after the game. “He [Sharp] should show more respect to us than telling us to shove it on the documentary.
“I said face to face to him: ‘Show more humility’. We congratulated them on the win and it’s just a shame that’s the way it ended.”