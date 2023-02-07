Wrexham boss hits back at Billy Sharp after Sheffield United skipper’s “disrespectful” comments

Phil Parkinson, the Wrexham boss, hit back at Billy Sharp after the Sheffield United skipper’s emotional post-match interview following tonight’s FA Cup victory, in which he blasted the National League side for being “disrespectful” in the build-up to the fourth-round replay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp scored a decisive goal in injury time to put United 2-1 ahead before Sander Berge’s third capped victory and set up a next-round clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

The United captain hit out at Wrexham and a number of players for getting ahead of themselves ahead of the game, with their official Twitter account tweeting a photo to Spurs after the fifth-round draw was made - with a replay against United still to come.

“I think they’ve been disrespectful with a few things before the game,” Sharp said to ITV after the game, “thinking they were already through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn’t happy with the way they’ve been as a club, before the game, eyeing up Spurs.”

Parkinson was asked about Sharp’s comments in his own post-match press conference, admitting: “I was a bit disappointed with Billy at the end, some of the things he was shouting at the end in the tunnel.

“He’s a fantastic player but I thought he was disrespectful at the end. I think the way their players, fans and staff celebrated was a mark of how tough we made it but my message to Billy is: ‘You’re better than that.’

“My players are humble and a great credit to the football club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham captain Ben Tozer accused Sharp and Co. of a “real lack of humility” in the tunnel after the game. “He [Sharp] should show more respect to us than telling us to shove it on the documentary.