Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has reiterated his support for VAR, after insisting his promotion-chasing side would be in an even better position this season if the video referee technology was in operation in the Championship.

Not for the first time this campaign United felt aggrieved by some decisions in Tuesday evening’s FA Cup victory over Wrexham. Replays suggested Anel Ahmedhodžić’s tug on Paul Mullin’s shirt for the visitors’ first penalty may have taken place outside the box, while Heckingbottom’s men were denied a certain penalty later in the game when Elliot Lee handled Ollie Norwood’s goalbound shot.

Referee Leigh Doughty was criticised by both skipper Billy Sharp and Heckingbottom after the game, with the latter referencing Wrexham’s documentary and saying the referee had “done his best to get himself on Disney+ with some of his decision making. We’ll probably make that episode.”

VAR technology has split opinion amongst supporters ever since it was introduced into the Premier League, with United both benefitting and suffering from decisions referred to replays during their two-year stay in the top-flight.

But Heckingbottom once again nailed his colours to the mast, admitting: “We want VAR. We feel like we’re getting on the wrong end of a lot of stuff. It’s just another game where we feel like we are.

“I've been told one [penalty] is outside the box and we should have had one but it's irrelevant now, we won the game.

Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United would have benefitted from having VAR this season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“But we've been on the wrong end of too many so far this season. We don't have VAR in the Championship or this competition, but we'd certainly be better off if we did. One hundred per cent.

“They say it evens itself out and if it does, we'll be in for a good run-in. So hopefully it does.”