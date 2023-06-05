News you can trust since 1887
Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

Haris Belkebla has hinted that he would be open to moving to Sheffield United if the Blades follow up their reported interest in the Algerian midfielder this summer.

The 29-year-old is set to leave French side Brest this summer and become a free agent, with media outlets in France reporting that scouts from United were planning to watch him in action against Auxerre last month.

United have previous experience and knowledge of French football, having monitored Anel Ahmedhodzic during his loan spell with Bordeaux last season. Belkebla played in all of Brest’s 38 Ligue 1 games this season and scored in what looks like his farewell appearance on Saturday, converting from the penalty spot in a 2-1 defeat at home to their rivals Rennes.

That was only Belkebla’s second goal in Brest colours but he certainly left an impression on the club’s supporters, with calls to retire the number seven shirt in his honour and the man himself admitting there were tears after his final appearance.

“I’m not a star. On the pitch, we have the same values,” he told French outlet France Blue “Thank you to the supporters. I would like people to remember that I always wore the jersey with pride and respected the colours.

“There is bound to be emotion after five great years. I’m leaving with peace of mind [after Brest stayed up]. I couldn’t do otherwise than leave this club in Ligue 1.”

Belkebla has previously been linked with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers and demand for his signature is expected to be intense again this summer. United - with boss Paul Heckingbottom handed a £20m war chest despite winning promotion to the most lucrative division on the planet - are in the market for value-for-money signings this summer and the link to an international midfielder on a free certainly fits that profile.

Asked about his future, Belkebla added: “I have proposals but I haven’t made a choice. Sheffield? I saw it circulating, I wasn’t aware! Why not a challenge abroad? That might interest me.”

United are yet to secure their first breakthrough in the transfer market since promotion, but last week allowed George Broadbent to join neighbours Doncaster Rovers for a nominal fee with a sell-on clause inserted into the deal.

