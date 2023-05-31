News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield United man Ched Evans issues medical update after career fears

Evans issues update after “serious medical condition” suffered last season

By Danny Hall
Published 31st May 2023, 16:18 BST

Ched Evans, the former Sheffield United striker, has issued an update on his medical situation after the Preston North End man’s “serious medical condition” suffered last season.

Evans, who played 28 times for North End before the incident curtailed his campaign, developed the issue after “repeated high-force contact” throughout his career left him facing “potentially life-changing consequences”.

The undisclosed issue is more common in American football and rugby players but both Evans and Preston hoped the striker would eventually return to action.

And Evans, now 34, issued an update on Preston’s Twitter account today revealing he had undergone surgery five weeks ago, which “went well”.

“They removed some bone and some plates which were compressing my spinal cord. My neck will be as strong as ever. I’ll be back next season, doing what I love to do, scoring goals and winning games with Preston.”

