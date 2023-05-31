Former Sheffield United man Ched Evans issues medical update after career fears

Ched Evans, the former Sheffield United striker, has issued an update on his medical situation after the Preston North End man’s “serious medical condition” suffered last season.

Evans, who played 28 times for North End before the incident curtailed his campaign, developed the issue after “repeated high-force contact” throughout his career left him facing “potentially life-changing consequences”.

The undisclosed issue is more common in American football and rugby players but both Evans and Preston hoped the striker would eventually return to action.

And Evans, now 34, issued an update on Preston’s Twitter account today revealing he had undergone surgery five weeks ago, which “went well”.