Sheffield United set for Premier League attendance boost as Kop ticket decision taken

Blades were unable to sell matchday tickets on the Kop for large parts of their promotion season

Sheffield United are set for a boost to Bramall Lane’s attendance for their Premier League adventure next season with the restiction on selling matchday tickets on the Kop coming to an end.

United were forced to restrict the biggest stand at Bramall Lane to season-ticket holders back in October after Sheffield City Council and the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) both asked United to intervene “on matters of safety within the Kop” before they took what was termed as “further action”, which was explained as blocks of seats – or even a full stand – potentially being closed.

The issue related to fans not sitting in their assigned seats and persistent standing in certain areas at the back of the Kop, which was deemed a safety risk by the powers-that-be. The restriction was only lifted for United’s last two home games of their promotion season, with a sell-out crowd watching United seal their place in the Premier League by beating West Bromwich Albion before a lap of celebration after victory over Preston North End.

The decision to allow matchday sales on the Kop for those games was taken with support of the council and safety group after a successful trial, and United expect to be able to sell tickets as usual on the Kop when the new season kicks off in August.

United require a safety certificate, issued by Sheffield City Council, to be able to host games at Bramall Lane while SGSA, the UK Government‘s advisor on safety at sports grounds, is responsible for issuing and ensuring compliance with licences to admit spectators to sports grounds to watch designated football matches.

The decision will represent a significant boost for Paul Heckingbottom’s men as they return to the top-flight after two seasons away. Fans’ support from the stand was a huge part of United’s push for Europe when they last went up, before a season and a half in front of empty stadia badly disrupted them and played a big part in their eventual relegation.

“We feel we have got unfinished business in the Premier League,” striker Oli McBurnie admitted after promotion. “In the first year, we had a great start and we gave a great account of ourselves. The second year was difficult with no fans and Covid.

“We didn’t feel like we got a fair crack of the whip in the second season. We’ve got time to right a few wrongs and experience a few things we didn’t properly get to experience in the second season.”

