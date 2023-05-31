Former Blades teammates reunited at Ilkeston Town as former midfielder makes next steps in coaching career

Former Sheffield United teammates Jamie Ward and Lee Williamson have reunited at Ilkeston Town, after the latter took the next steps in his coaching career with the seventh-tier side.

Williamson, now 40, also played for Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers alongside the Blades and won nine caps for Jamaica. He scored in a Steel City derby at Hillsborough and later appeared in the Premier League with Watford.

After hanging up his boots, Williamson made the move into coaching and has linked up again with Ward, the player-manager of Ilkeston.

“On Willo, he’s a young coach coming through his coaching development and another I played with when we were at Sheffield United and Burton,” said Ward, who welcomes Williamson to his existing coaching staff alongside assistant manager James Jepson.

“We kept in touch along the way and he has good footballing experience including in the Premier League and internationally, so it’s always nice to have someone with good football knowledge come on board and help myself and Jeppo out.”

