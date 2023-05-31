Sheffield United have suffered a blow at academy level as their highly-rated U18s coach confirmed his departure from Shirecliffe.

Paul Quinn, who left Tadcaster Albion in 2021 to take up a role as United’s U18s lead coach, is moving on after two years working with the Blades.

The young Blades finished second in their professional development league table last season, with their campaign coming to an end in the national semi-finals as they lost 5-1 to Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U18s side produced a number of players who graduated to the U21s during Quinn’s time in charge, with Sai Sachdev even making a senior debut, and United are now expected to start the search for a replacement, with academy chief Derek Geary likely to head the hunt.

Quinn confirmed his departure on social media, posting on Twitter: “The end of two very memorable seasons at Sheffield United. Grateful for the opportunity, so much learning I will take forward into future challenges.

“Best wishes to all the players and staff at the club. Another chapter in the journey!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the Charlton defeat, Quinn said: Paul Quinn: “It’s a disappointing way to end the season. Charlton were clinical first half, the game was so open with both teams creating chances. We got ourselves back in the game but then we don’t manage the half well enough.

“It’s another learning opportunity in a season that’s seen the group progress to two national semi-finals. More importantly, as an academy, we’ve seen a lot of younger players getting opportunities and players progressing to regular U21s football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As detailed in The Star today, first-team boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen to ensure that the club’s academy is upgraded to category one - identifying that step as crucial to preserving the conveyer belt of young talent produced in recent seasons, but also ensuring they aren’t picked off by clubs higher up the food chain, as happened when Kylan Midwood and Will Lankshear moved to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

“We produce good people as well as good players,” Heckingbottom said. “We want to produce them for ourselves and, even if they don’t feature for us, go on to have good careers elsewhere.

“If anyone goes later, then we want to be able to sell for the best possible price and then put that money back in. That is the model we’re looking to follow, although obviously you always want to try and keep the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad