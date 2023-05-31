Here are 13 former Sheffield United men released by their current clubs ahead of the new season - including players who were once highly-rated young stars and stalwarts of previous Bramall Lane promotion campaigns.
One has already been fixed up after agreeing an attractive pre-contract move to Rangers but others are facing a more uncertain future in the game...
1. Phil Jagielka
Now 40, the former England international is looking for the latest club of his career after leaving Stoke this summer. He had two spells at Bramall Lane and is the highest-profile former Blade to be searching for a new home this summer
2. Matt Lowton
A product of United’s youth academy, Lowton has been released by Burnley after their promotion to the Premier League and spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town. Now 33, he was at Turf Moor for eight years and said an emotional farewell to the club after being informed he would be moving on this summer Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
3. Tyler Smith
Another man who came through the ranks at Bramall Lane, Smith moved to Hull City but is now on the lookout for a new club. The brother of United defender Kyron Gordon, Smith spent time last season on loan at Oxford United Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
4. Kieran Dowell
The former United loanee leaves Norwich this summer but has already been snapped up on a pre-contract by Rangers, officially joining the Scottish giants on July 1 – linking up again with his former Blades teammate John Lundstram at Ibrox Photo: Joe Giddens