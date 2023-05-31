News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

13 former Sheffield United stars released this summer, including promotion heroes: gallery

A host of former Blades will be on the move this summer as clubs reshape their squads.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 31st May 2023, 19:00 BST

Here are 13 former Sheffield United men released by their current clubs ahead of the new season - including players who were once highly-rated young stars and stalwarts of previous Bramall Lane promotion campaigns.

One has already been fixed up after agreeing an attractive pre-contract move to Rangers but others are facing a more uncertain future in the game...

Now 40, the former England international is looking for the latest club of his career after leaving Stoke this summer. He had two spells at Bramall Lane and is the highest-profile former Blade to be searching for a new home this summer

1. Phil Jagielka

Now 40, the former England international is looking for the latest club of his career after leaving Stoke this summer. He had two spells at Bramall Lane and is the highest-profile former Blade to be searching for a new home this summer

Photo Sales
A product of United’s youth academy, Lowton has been released by Burnley after their promotion to the Premier League and spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town. Now 33, he was at Turf Moor for eight years and said an emotional farewell to the club after being informed he would be moving on this summer

2. Matt Lowton

A product of United’s youth academy, Lowton has been released by Burnley after their promotion to the Premier League and spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town. Now 33, he was at Turf Moor for eight years and said an emotional farewell to the club after being informed he would be moving on this summer Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another man who came through the ranks at Bramall Lane, Smith moved to Hull City but is now on the lookout for a new club. The brother of United defender Kyron Gordon, Smith spent time last season on loan at Oxford United

3. Tyler Smith

Another man who came through the ranks at Bramall Lane, Smith moved to Hull City but is now on the lookout for a new club. The brother of United defender Kyron Gordon, Smith spent time last season on loan at Oxford United Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
The former United loanee leaves Norwich this summer but has already been snapped up on a pre-contract by Rangers, officially joining the Scottish giants on July 1 – linking up again with his former Blades teammate John Lundstram at Ibrox

4. Kieran Dowell

The former United loanee leaves Norwich this summer but has already been snapped up on a pre-contract by Rangers, officially joining the Scottish giants on July 1 – linking up again with his former Blades teammate John Lundstram at Ibrox Photo: Joe Giddens

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4