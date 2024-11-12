Who is Joe Russo? Net worth and Marvel links amid Sheffield United takeover latest

Sheffield United are in the process of being taken over

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Russo is one of the figures involved in the USA-based group looking to take over Sheffield United from Prince Abdullah. He was at the Blades’ clash against Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend and could form part of Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy’s consortium to buy the club. Here is everything you need to know about him...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Joe Russo?

Joe Russo forms one half of the Russo brothers with his brother, Anthony, and they are American film directors. They are best known for directing four films in the Marvel franchise, including two Avengers films.

Early life

Russo was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in the USA, to Patricia Gallupoli and judge Basil Russo, who are of Italian descent. He is 53-years-old, a year younger than his brother.

He graduated from the University of Iowa and majored in English and writing before moving on to study acting at Case Western Reserve University. He then delved into the directing world with Anthony shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Clooney and Robert Downey Jr. links

The Russo brothers worked with American actor George Clooney in one of their first projects, Welcome to Collinwood. It also starred William H. Macy and Sam Rockwell.

They then formed their own company back in 2017 called AGBO. They are based in Los Angeles, California and have 41 employees.

The pair directed Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and that went on to gross over $2 billion. It starred the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, among others. Marvel Studios have announced they will be directing Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the net worth of the Russo brothers?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Russo brothers are worth $80million.

NFL work

Russo partnered with agency firm IHC Sports back in 2022 to help their clients navigate the world of Hollywood as NFL athletes become increasingly more involved in media and entertainment. His role was to provide guidance and advice.

He is a fan of the Cleveland Browns and said in 2021: “Growing up in Cleveland was like growing up in New Jersey. It was a universally made-fun-of town that had a lot of hard knocks, especially in the mid-to-late-’70s. … Sports are always viewed as an outlet, especially in working-class cities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russo also helped Tom Brady set up his 199 Productions and the NFL star is now involved with Birmingham City in League One.

What has Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said?

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has vowed to keep his ‘head down’ amid talk of the takeover. He told The Star earlier this month: “I've not been involved in the takeover at all. I'm not part of it and I'm head down and on with preparing the team for the next game. That's for the chief exec or the owner, not for me. I'm focusing on the group. Nothing has affected me so far, it's been going on for a while and it hasn't affected me. Because we wouldn't have had the results we have had if I had been affected.”