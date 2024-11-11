Sheffield United beat rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby over the weekend with striker Tyrese Campbell scoring their winner at Bramall Lane. The Blades managed to secure all three points against the Owls to boost their promotion push.

Chris Wilder’s side are sat in 2nd place in the table as they eye an immediate return to the top flight. They slipped out of the top flight last term after finishing in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town.