Exclusive: Sheffield United takeover latest as two more key figures unmasked after Sheffield Wednesday derby visit

Two more key figures in the ongoing Sheffield United takeover bid have been unmasked after the deal took another step towards a long-awaited completion over the weekend. The saga has played out in the background all summer as a USA-based group looked to take control of the Blades from current owner Prince Abdullah.

Steve Rosen, the Ohio-based businessman who was an investor in the previous consortium led by Englishmen Tom Page and Dominic Hughes, has now taken control of negotiations with the Prince. A late U-turn saw Rosen and a number of associates fly to England to watch Sunday’s Steel City derby win over rivals Wednesday, which saw a capacity crowd packed into Bramall Lane.

Rosen’s partner in fronting the bid has now been unmasked as Helmy Eltoukhy, the founder and CEO of the Guardant Health company which is based in California and produces tests to detect cancer from blood samples. The company has a market cap valued in the billions, while US trading source Benzinga currently estimates Eltoukhy’s net worth as $439million, based on his shareholding in Guardant.

Eltoukhy and Rosen were hosted at Bramall Lane by United chief executive Stephen Bettis alongside another would-be investor. The Star can reveal today that Joe Russo, one half of the Russo Brothers best known for directing four films in the Marvel franchise, was also at Sunday’s derby game and could form part of Rosen and Eltoukhy’s consortium.

Russo and his brother Anthony co-directed two of the highest-grossing moves of all time, with two Avengers films making more than $2billion at the box office. Russo hails from Ohio, like Rosen, and was pictured visiting a bar in Dublin on Sunday evening. It is currently unclear whether Anthony could also be involved with United if the consortium are successful in taking over the Blades.

A deal has been agreed with Prince Abdullah and the would-be new owners are just awaiting final sign-off from the English Football League after the governing body’s broad checks were completed, we are told, with no issues. The Blades signed off for the current international break with victory over Wednesday, and are next in action a week on Saturday away at Coventry City.