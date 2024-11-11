Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our fan gallery from sold-out Sheffield Wednesday derby win

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST

Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our fan gallery from huge derby win v Wednesday

Sheffield United supporters packed into Bramall Lane for the return of the Steel City derby yesterday and almost lifted the roof off the stadium when Tyrese Campbell scored the winner early in the second half. Victory ensured the Blades retained the city bragging rights but also sent them joint-top of the Championship going into the international break.

Despite some unwanted scenes, including an Owls fan appearing to mock George Baldock’s tragic death and a Blades supporter appearing to spit on Wednesday followers below, South Yorkshire Police made three arrests on suspicion of public order offences against a crowd of 31,127. We’ve gathered the best photos of Blades supporters on the day in our latest fan gallery this season - see if you can spot someone you know, or maybe even yourself...

