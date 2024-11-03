Chris Wilder's stance on Sheffield United takeover situation amid ongoing new ownership bid

Chris Wilder is determined not to allow the ongoing uncertainty over Sheffield United’s future ownership threaten to derail their promotion push, as the US-led ownership bid ploughs on. The long and drawn-out process is approaching a critical phase, The Star understands, after a number of shake-ups and delays looked to have placed it in real jeapordy at one stage.

Representatives of the would-be new owner, Ohio-based businessman Steven Rosen, once again watched the Blades in action during their 2-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers yesterday, ahead of big upcoming games away at Bristol City and then next Sunday’s Steel City derby against Wednesday. Any change of control at this stage of the season would have knock-on effects for United’s January transfer plan but Wilder is focusing on matters he can control after guiding his side to their eighth win in 13 games this campaign.

“I've not been involved in the takeover at all,” Wilder said. “I'm not part of it and I'm head down and on with preparing the team for the next game. That's for the chief exec or the owner, not for me. I'm focusing on the group. Nothing has affected me so far, it's been going on for a while and it hasn't affected me. Because we wouldn't have had the results we have had if I had been affected.”

The consortium had been in talks with current owner Prince Abdullah for some time about buying the Blades before a reshuffle recently saw previous frontmen Tom Page and Dom Hughes drop out, with former background money-man Rosen assuming control of negotiations with the Prince. After hurdles including personal guarantees requested by the EFL and negotiations about the purchase of the Bramall Lane hotel were overcome, there was fresh confidence that a deal was once again close to take United into American hands.