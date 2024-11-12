Loan star Harry Souttar’s modest Sheffield United celebrations after derby win as defender prepares for latest gruelling trip

While his Sheffield United teammates and manager were toasting a job well done after beating city rivals Wednesday to go joint top of the division, Harry Souttar was on his way to the airport ahead of another hectic international “break.” The giant defender is on Australia duty for their World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain ahead of the Blades’ Championship resumption at Coventry City later this month.

Souttar, 26, has been an inspired signing by the Blades, impressing Unitedites with his commanding displays since arriving at Bramall Lane earlier in the summer on loan from Leicester City. He has been a key cog in the second-meanest defence in the league, conceding just seven goals in their 15 games so far and none in their last six games on home soil, and was imperious again in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Wednesday.

Souttar was dominant in the air and also revved up the home crowd even further with a crunching tackle on Owls sub Michael Smith as the Blades closed out victory thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s winner five minutes into the second half. He may only be a loan player but his display perfectly embodied the spirit that has inspired United’s turnaround, just months after they were relegated from the Premier League and a club severely disjointed.

"It was great,” Souttar said of his first experience of a Steel City derby. “Obviously the result was the main thing we were looking for. The performance probably wasn't the best but the three points is all that mattered and obviously the atmosphere was absolutely incredible from minute 1. It was a great day all round. We knew we could put ourselves in a real good position in the table, going into the break, and we knew what it meant to everyone around the club and the supporters.

"To be fair on the ball I didn't think I was great today, it was one of those games where the result is the only thing that matters and when you're having one of those games, it's about what you do off the ball. Not the effort as such, but your willingness to defend the box and to keep the clean sheet. As soon as the full time whistle went, Coops [goalkeeper Michael Cooper] came and celebrated on my back and yeah, it was a really good moment."

Asked about any plans to celebrate victory, Souttar smiled: “For a lot of lads, yeah ... but I’ve got a really big game Thursday so I’m flying out tonight. It’s a 20-hour flight and I’ll recover when I get there. But I’m sure the lads will enjoy it tonight.”

Souttar and his teammates take on Saudi Arabia on Thursday before travelling to Bahrain ahead of that clash on Tuesday, the big defender then reporting back to Shirecliffe ahead of next Saturday’s Championship resumption away at Coventry City in the day’s early kick-off. That experience is nothing new, with Scotland-born Souttar used to long jaunts to represent his adopted national team, and on the two occasions he has done so in United colours the Blades have kicked off on Friday evening - meaning the centre-half actually gets a few more hours of preparation time this time around.