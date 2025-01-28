Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swansea City’s Harry Darling is the latest player to emerge as a target for Sheffield United as Bramall Lane chiefs step up their hunt for defensive reinforcements in the final week of the transfer window.

United were forced to alter their January plans following a season-ending injury to Harry Souttar, with a new centre-back added to the mid-season shopping list. The position was not an immediate priority but with Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon and Hamza Choudhury now through the door, focus can turn to issues at the back.

The Star reported on Tuesday morning that Darling’s name had been added to a shortlist of possible defensive targets, with the Swansea man out of contract in South Wales this summer. Unitedites will be familiar with the 25-year-old, who was sent off in a 2-1 defeat to the Blades earlier this month, and below is everything you need to know on the Blade’s latest transfer target.

Who is Harry Darling?

Despite still being just 25, Darling has been involved in professional football for around eight-and-a-half years. The defender came through the academy at boyhood club Cambridge United and played 73 times across a five-year spell for the U’s, with a number of non-league loans throughout.

The centre-back started to attract suitors while at League One MK Dons, however, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year six months after joining. He quickly took the captain’s armband and was named in the League One Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign.

Sheffield United were among several admirers back in the summer of 2022, a window in which he eventually joined Swansea City for around £1million. Darling has since made more than 100 appearances for the Championship stalwarts, usually at left-sided centre-back alongside Ben Cabango - although he is right-footed and more natural on the other side.

Darling contract latest

United look to be targeting players with uncertain futures at their current clubs, as is the case with Jimmy Dunne whose Queens Park Rangers deal runs out this summer. And Darling is in the same position at Swansea.

The defender signed a three-year deal when he joined Swansea in June 2022, with that contract now into its final six months. Fresh terms are believed to have been offered to the 25-year-old but they have not been signed, opening the door to a summer exit.

That leaves Swansea in a precarious position this month, with the Welsh club weighing up whether to cash in - albeit for a cut-price - or risk losing him for nothing in June. The Welsh club are yet to receive a formal offer for their centre-back but United could decide to test the waters.

Swansea boss on Darling

Swansea manager Luke Williams admitted earlier this month that contract talks will need to be ‘put to bed’ and left until summer, with Darling weighing up his options. Club chiefs have been criticised for allowing a first-team regular to run down his contract.

"I think that's a scenario that could play out, yes," Williams told BBC Sport when asked if Swansea might have to wait until summer for clarity on Darling. "Like I have said a couple of times before, to clarify, things were left for a long time so Harry and his agent took the responsibility to make sure they protect him and have options going forward.

"So this is more a missed opportunity from us early on... we probably wouldn't have got to this point and Harry would have been secured already under a new long-term contract, but that wasn't the case. We can't blame Harry for that. He's done everything in a sensible way to protect himself and now we're playing catch-up.

"I don't know exactly where he is but he's playing great on the pitch and there's no question about his commitment. I hope we do enough together that he wants to remain here."