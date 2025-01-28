Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exclusive: Sheffield United consider transfer move for Swansea City man despite horror moment v Blades

Sheffield United have inked Harry Darling’s name on their list of transfer targets as they look to add more defensive strength to their squad in this transfer window, The Star understands. The Swansea City man is out of contract in South Wales at the end of the season, with little sign that his future will be resolved before he becomes an official free agent.

The 25-year-old was first linked with the Blades back in 2022 when he was at MK Dons, his ball-playing abilities and goal threat marking him as an obvious talent in addition to his defensive work. He instead made the move to Swansea that summer, for a fee thought to be in excess of £1million, and has since made more than 100 appearances for the Welsh side.

The Blades are looking to add to their defensive options before next week’s transfer deadline, after the huge blow of losing loan star Harry Souttar to a season-ending Achilles’ injury. United have conceded as many goals in their last seven games without him (10) as they did in the 21 games the Australian international was involved, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson the only senior and recognised centre-halves on United’s books.

Alfie Gilchrist could also offer valuable cover if the Blades get a deal for Jonjoe Kenny over the line, having set Hertha Berlin an ultimatum over the former Everton man, while Jimmy Dunne is also a player of interest ahead of the expiry of his own contract at Queens Park Rangers in the summer. Darling’s name is one already well-known to Unitedites after his mistimed challenge on Rhian Brewster in United’s victory in South Wales last week saw him sent off.

Swansea subsequently launched an appeal against Darling’s three-match ban but it was rejected. Speaking back in September about his future at Swansea, Darling admitted: “There have been no talks yet but I’ve loved my time here. We will see how that pans out." Since then it is understood that a contract offer has been put on the table, but it remains unsigned and Swans boss Luke Williams said recently: "I think we are potentially going to be putting that to bed and letting Harry concentrate on his football."