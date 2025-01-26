Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This morning’s Sheffield United transfer headlines (January 26).

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Danilo Barbosa, but face competition from the Premier League and the Championship.

That's according to the print edition (p71, 26/01) of the Sunday Mirror, who say that the Blades, along with title rivals Leeds United, and Everton are keen. Barbosa plays for Botafogo and his club are willing to sell him to avoid losing him for free at the end of the year.

The Brazilian club would be willing to sell him for a bargain price of £2m, which means the buying club wouldn't need to break the bank to sign the player. Barbosa is happy to stay at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos if the right deal doesn't come along.

Whether United are actually trying to sign Barbosa remains to be seen. Hamza Choudhury has been a target for Chris Wilder for the whole month of January, and his move from Leicester City is due to be confirmed in the next few days.

Danilo Barbosa (R) linked with a move to Sheffield United, once played under Sky Sports commentator and pundit Gary Neville. | Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Danilo Barbosa profiled

Barbosa is a 28-year-old defensive midfielder who currently plys his trade in Brazil with Botafogo. He joined them in 2022, and last year he lifted the Copa Libertadores, which is the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, which is the Brazilian top-flight.

The five time Brazil under-23 international has played across four different top-flight leagues in Europe; Primeira Liga, La Liga, Belgian First Division, and Ligue One. In Portugal, he won the league and cup double with Benfica.

He began his career in Brazil with Vasco da Gama, but was signed by Braga in 2014, making 77 appearances across the four years he was contracted to them. Valencia signed him in 2015, and he got to play at the Mestalla Stadium when Gary Neville was in charge for a spell.

Benfica signed him the year after, though he only played five times. In the second half of the season, Standard Liege recruited him, but again he only played a handful of times. Barbosa would end up returning to Braga, and played 49 times in his final season there, before he left.

Nice brought him to France in 2018, and during his three-and-a-half seasons there, he made 50 appearances. in his final year, he was signed by Palmeiras, and that paved the way for him to join Botafogo, where he plays now.

Jonjoe Kenny is out of contract at Hertha Berlin in the summer. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Transfer target sits out of match

Jonjoe Kenny was not in the Hertha Berlin match-day squad for their game against Hamburger SV on Saturday night. Hertha lost 3-2 to the 2.Bundesliga league leaders, a result which has them down in 12th, seven points off the play-offs.

The Star reported on Saturday that Kenny would miss the match, as he looks to try and push through a move to Bramall Lane. He spoke to Sky Germany this week of his desire to return to England, and with his contract expiring in the summer, United are hoping to seal the signing of the former Everton youngster for a cut-price.

“Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well,” Kenny said.

I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal. It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do.

“Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together. [United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”