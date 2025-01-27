Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

15-goal hotshot linked with Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday nears transfer move with 'medical underway'

Louie Barry, the 15-goal hotshot sensation who was on the radar of both Sheffield United and their city rivals Wednesday this month, is nearing a move to the Championship - with one of their local rivals. The 21-year-old exploded onto the scene with a goal-laden first half of the current season on loan at Stockport County from Aston Villa.

With the Blades looking for a left winger also capable of playing up front, the attraction to Barry was obvious but half of the second tier were also keen on landing him, including promotion rivals Leeds United and city neighbours Wednesday. But the Blades’ interest ended when they secured the signing of former loan star Ben Brereton Diaz, and Barry is now set for a move to Championship rivals Hull City.

Reports from Humberside suggest that Barry is undergoing a medical ahead of a switch for the second half of the season. If that does come off, United won’t have to come face-to-face with their former target, having played the Tigers twice already this season. But Ruben Selles’ side do still have to play the Blades’ promotion rivals Burnley and Sunderland before the end of the campaign - as well as Wednesday.

Barry spent 10 years with West Brom as a youngster before hitting the headlines with an eye-catching move to Barcelona in 2019. He moved to Villa for an initial fee in the region of £900,000 and signed a new deal in the summer of 2023 before joining Stockport for the first of two loan spells.

Speaking after taking the decision to recall him to Villa Park, boss Unai Emery said: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan, doing fantastic.

“Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”