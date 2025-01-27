Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Only one answer..." - Hamza Choudhury breaks silence on Sheffield United transfer with encouraging verdict

Hamza Choudhury admis that Sheffield United “is an attracive club for anyone” to join after becoming the Blades’ third signing of the January window this evening. Choudhury has signed on loan for the rest of the season, with United holding an option to make it permanent in the summer.

The former England U21 international, who has switched his international allegiance to represent Bangladesh, worked with Blades boss Chris Wilder and his staff previously at Watford and is looking forward to linking up again as he bids for a second successive promotion to the Premier League, having helped City win the Championship title last season.

“It has been going on for a couple of weeks but I’m happy to be here and ready to get going,” the physical midfielder said. “I’ve seen the position that the team has put itself in and I want to come here and help.

“I worked with the gaffer for a couple of months at Watford, it was short, but I enjoyed it, so when he called there was only one answer from me. I’ve played here a couple of times and the atmosphere is always amazing. It is an attractive club for anyone and it is a really good fit for me and my family.”