"Deal is done..." 15-goal star eyed by Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday set for transfer
Louie Barry, the 15-goal sensation who was eyed by both Sheffield United and their city rivals Wednesday during this transfer window, is closing in on a move to the Championship after Hull City owner Acun Ilicali admitted: “I can say the deal is done.” Aston Villa man Barry, 21, caught the attention with a stunning start to the current campaign on loan at Stockport County.
United eyed up Barry as an option to play off the left and cover up front, while Leeds United were also linked. But United signed Ben Brereton Diaz to fit that profile and Wednesday have not yet added to their squad this month, save for a return to Hillsborough for midfielder Shea Charles after he was temporarily recalled by Southampton.
Barry underwent a medical at Hull this week ahead of a switch for the second half of the season, with Ilicali telling Sky Sports News: "It is very close. He’s going to be with us in training tomorrow. I can say that the deal is done." If the deal progresses as expected United won’t have to face their former target but he could still have an impact on the promotion race, with Ruben Selles’ side still to play United’s promotion rivals Burnley and Sunderland before the season is out.
Barry spent 10 years with West Brom as a youngster before hitting the headlines with an eye-catching move to Barcelona in 2019. He moved to Villa for an initial fee in the region of £900,000 and signed a new deal in the summer of 2023 before joining Stockport for the first of two loan spells.
Speaking about Barry last week, Villa boss Unai Emery said: ““We are very happy with Barry but we have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player, and to go on on loan, get experience and confidence.”
