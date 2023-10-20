Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is not the biggest fan of international breaks as he prepares to send his side out to face Man Utd on Saturday

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is not a huge fan of the international break (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

International breaks are not universally popular. Indeed, you’d be hard pushed to find anyone, aside from Gareth Southgate and his colleagues around the nations, who looks forward to them with any great vigour.

Paul Heckingbottom certainly falls into the camp of those who would much rather be preparing for a league atch each week, rather than have the season stunted once a month and watch your players fly off all over the globe.

That said, there’s very little Heckingbottom or any of the managers who feel the same way - and there will be many - can do about it and it’s a cae of making the best of the situation.

For Heckingbottom and Sheffield United, it’s a free week to get some players fit again and hope that those who have gone away come back unscathed, for that is something they could really do wtihout, such is the state of the injury list at Shirecliffe at this moment.

“We’ve been working on how we want to play, how we are going to approach the game, that’s the big one,” he said as he gets his team ready to face Manchester United under the Bramall Lane lights on Saturday. “Try to make that as clear as possible and then having ways to show the players who have been away that.

“Preparing those players coming back who are going to be needed but only for whatever that time allows because they are not up to speed yet. Making sure if and when they are needed that we know exactly how we are going to prepare to use those players. That’s a big thing. We still need to use the full five subs, if possible.”

He added: “It’s been good, the work’s been good. I always want all the players here. We have had the majority back and able to train fully today [Thursday], everyone will be fine tomorrow [Friday].”

The Blades boss is always one to try and see the positive side of things. This isn’t exactly a great time for United as they head towards November with just one point on the board, but the manager tries not to get too excited when the going’s good or too down when times are tough.

However, even in amongst the readiness to keep the mood high, you can’t fail to see that the international break is something Heckingbottom could really do without.

“It’s a misconception you get time to work with players,” he said. “You get time to work with certain players. When you have got others away, it’s not like you have two weeks to nail down your team and prepare for everything you are going to face. A lot of the coaching is done at a distance, a lot of coaching is done remotely and then delivered individually to the players who have been away tomorrow. That’s the big part of it.”

