Sheffield United gained promotion back up to the Premier League last season after finishing second in the Championship. They notched a total of 28 wins in England’s second division but have struggled since their return to the top flight.

The Blades are yet to register a win this season and have just one point on the board so far, which came after a hard-fought draw against Everton.

