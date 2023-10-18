Sheffield United player ratings so far this season as plenty score 6/10 and a few 5/10s - gallery
How are the Blades faring in their Premier League homecoming season?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United gained promotion back up to the Premier League last season after finishing second in the Championship. They notched a total of 28 wins in England’s second division but have struggled since their return to the top flight.
The Blades are yet to register a win this season and have just one point on the board so far, which came after a hard-fought draw against Everton.
Sheffield United are currently bottom of the table but there is still a long way to go in this rollercoaster season. How have the players fared so far though? We’ve taken individual average ratings provided by WhoScored and ranked Paul Heckingbottom’s squad from lowest to highest. Take a look at the list below — is there anyone you would rank higher?