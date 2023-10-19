Sheffield United return to Premier League action against Manchester United with an unusual kick-off time at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The international break came at a good moment for the Blades, who are winless in the top flight so far this season with just a single point to their name at the bottom of the table. Supporters will hope that the two-week break has given Paul Heckingbottom the chance to get his ducks in order ahead of a vital run of matches with results needed to kickstart the side's campaign.

A meeting with Manchester United on paper won't present the easiest of fixtures to find an upturn in form but the Red Devils have been inconsistent this term. A win last time out against Brentford only came after some Scott McTominay heroics and Erik ten Hag's side have been on the end of recent defeats to Crystal Palace and Brighton. Ongoing drama off the pitch with a drawn-out takeover process could also prove a distraction for players.

Here's all you need to know about this weekend's unusual kick-off time and how to watch at home.

What time does Sheffield United vs Manchester United kick off?

Premier League action returns this weekend after the international break and Sheffield United will host Manchester United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 21.

The fixture is set to kick off at the unusual time of 8 pm on Saturday so the Blades will be looking for their first win of the season under the floodlights in Yorkshire.

Why are Sheffield United playing on Saturday night?

It's rare for Sheffield United fans to make their way to Bramall Lane for an 8 pm kick-off on a Saturday night. The reason behind the unusual scheduling is, in fact, nothing to do with the Blades.

The match will take place on Saturday night due to Champions League commitments at Manchester United. The fixture had been picked for broadcasting as part of Sky Sport's Super Sunday back in August but had to be moved after the Red Devils' European commitments were confirmed.

Erik ten Hag's side host FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 24 and Premier League sides cannot play on a Sunday and the following Tuesday, hence the trip to Sheffield United was rescheduled. Broadcasters had already filled the 12:30 pm slot with Liverpool vs Everton and the 5:30 pm slot with Chelsea vs Arsenal, meaning that the Manchester United vs Sheffield United match had to take the rarely-used late slot.

Is Sheffield United vs Manchester United on TV?

Bramall Lane will be packed to the rafters to watch the Premier League action but for any Blades supporters not part of the 32,000 at the stadium, the action can be watched on television.

Sky Sports will broadcast the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage of the fixture will start at 7:45 pm, 15 minutes before kick-off and will go on until 10:30 pm that night.