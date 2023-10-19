1 . Chris Basham's extended hospital stay

United were reeling by the horror injury suffered by Chris Basham at Fulham, with required two operations. "He is still in hospital, he is going crazy inside those four walls. He has had a couple of operations that were needed, hopefully he will be getting home to his family in the next few days. They release you when you're ready, they are monitoring him, making sure he is OK. When they are happy for him to go he will be back with his family." Photo: Paul Terry