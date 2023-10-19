We don’t need to tell you that Sheffield United have yet to get a win on the board this season and few will expect to see them get it on Saturday against Man Utd
Sheffield United’s challenges keep mounting up and with Manchester United heading to Bramall Lane on Saturday night, the odds are stacked against Paul Heckingbottom’s side picking up that first victory.
It would represent a huge step forward, should it be achieved though, and we’ve already had more than a few examples of shock results this campaign in the top flight. And it could also provide a massive springboard for Paul Heckingbottom to take his team up the table and out of danger.
The Blades boss was speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of the 8pm kick off on Saturday and these are the main talking points as his team, dwindling in numbers due to injuries, get ready to welcoe another one of England’s big boys to S2.
1. Chris Basham's extended hospital stay
United were reeling by the horror injury suffered by Chris Basham at Fulham, with required two operations. "He is still in hospital, he is going crazy inside those four walls. He has had a couple of operations that were needed, hopefully he will be getting home to his family in the next few days. They release you when you're ready, they are monitoring him, making sure he is OK. When they are happy for him to go he will be back with his family." Photo: Paul Terry
2. Fresh injury woes
Tom Davies has been added to the injury list after a freak incident in training and he too is facing a long spell on the sidelines, alongside John Egan and Chris Basham. "It was a shocking week for injuries, the [Egan and Davies] have had surgery. They are going to be out for a long time until they are back fit. John was in the game, he was jumping for a header, Tom it was literally the last kick of the ball in training and his foot hit the floor and he hurt his thigh, so it was a bad week for us." Photo: Paul Terry
3. Better news on the injury front
On whether there may be a return to at least the bench on Saturday for soe who have been missing: I'd like to think so, George [Baldock]maybe not, [Osborn] yeah.. We are low on numbers so even if there is a chance for the bench for the last 15 minutes and it is not going to harm them we will be using them." Photo: DARREN STAPLES
4. Too many matches, too much football
Heckingbottom is in no doubt as to oen of the main reasons why there have been so many injuries this season, not just at United. "The conclusion being drawn is too many games, too much football for what the players' bodies are being asked to put up with, ultimately resulting in a lot more injuries than we used to have. So many more games, so much more travel and so many more minutes played per game." Photo: Simon Bellis