Sheffield United, Man Utd and West Ham to be hardest hit by AFCON absentees this January - gallery

The Africa Cup of Nations is just around the corner and some Premier League teams will have to be planning ahead as players jet off to the Ivory Coast.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST

Sheffield United are set to be one of the Premier League teams hardest hit by international call-ups when the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in January. More than 40 top-flight players could be whisked away to compete in the tournament, taking place in the Ivory Coast, when it starts on January 13.

The much-loved tournament will then run until February 11 with players able to return to club action depending on how far their country progresses. Nottingham Forest are likely to be the most affected side in the division but the Blades aren't too far behind with just two clubs set to keep all their players with them. The Star looks at which players could be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League side could be the most depleted.

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

1. Chelsea - 1

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal) Photo: Getty Images

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

2. Aston Villa - 1

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso) Photo: Getty Images

Lyle Foster (South Africa), Anass Zaroury (Morocco)

3. Burnley - 2

Lyle Foster (South Africa), Anass Zaroury (Morocco) Photo: Getty Images

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso), Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (DR Congo)

4. Luton Town - 2

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso), Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (DR Congo) Photo: Getty Images

