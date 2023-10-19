Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has been speaking to the media ahead of the Blades’ clash with Man Utd on Saturday night

George Baldock is on his way back from injury and could be ready for return for Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be hoping to have George Baldock back to play some part in the Blades’ match against Manchester United but it might be a case of ‘fingers crossed’ at this stage.

Baldock has been one of the many players United have had to cope without this season - partucularly in defence - and hasn’t be involved since the 2-2 draw with Everton in early September.

However, the Greece international appears to be on the road to recovery and may be available to play some part in Saturday’s clash with the Red Devils, though if that were the case it would almost certainly be from the bench.

Ben Osborn, who has also been out for most of this seaon so far after picking up an injury in the defeat to Man City, is also scheduled for a return to action, with Heckingbottom needing as many players as he can get, such is the length of the ‘unavailable’ list.

Heckingbottom said: “George is getting closer, Oz has been back in doing a few days with us this week. One or two coming back, which is good.”

On the possibility of a return this weekend, he added: “I’d like to think so... George maybe not, Ozzy yeah. We are low on numbers so even if there is a chance for the bench for the last 15 minutes and it is not going to harm them, we will be using them.

“The blow for us is how long certain people have been out. It is across the board and I am frustrated it. You ask questions and point the finger because we can’t accept it being across the board because there are clubs who are better off, so imagine the advantage they have got over us.”

Meanwhile, Blades fans have had concerns that they may well have seen the last of Chris Basham, following his horror break against Fulham. The defender has since had two operations and is still in hospital, though Heckingbottom is hopeful he will soon be home with his family, and the severity of the injury had understandably had some fearing the worst.

Heckingbottom said: “One thing to say about Bash, everyone knows how naturally fit he is. He is blessed with really good endurance, he will come back fit as a fiddle, that won’t take long. The surgeons are really happy with the work they have done, so there is no reason whatsoever [why he can’t come back].