As they prepare to face Birmingham City following the international break, The Star’s James Shield hands out some awards based on the campaign so far.

Finest Performance

Okay so it probably wasn’t the finest. Or as good as their resounding victories over Blackburn Rovers and Reading at Bramall Lane. Nor was it as defensively sound as the display which saw Millwall, maybe the best set-piece outfit in the division, fail to get a sniff. But last weekend’s win over Preston North End was certainly the most revealing body of work United have produced this term. Because it demonstrated they can cope with pressure and grind their way towards a win.

Biggest Relief

After watching Watford’s front three carve his defence apart during the opening round of games, Heckingbottom could have been forgiven for placing his mortgage on Rob Edwards’ men going up rather than Oli McBurnie getting back on the goal trail. Okay, so United’s rearguard had been badly handicapped by Anel Ahmedhodzic’s one match suspension; something which inexplicably appeared to have everyone’s attention beforehand, other than his former club Malmo of course. But Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro simply looked too good for the division. Fortunately for everyone else, Dennis went on to become Nottingham Forest’s 1000th signing of the summer and Watford’s attack hasn’t functioned as efficiently since.

Iliman Ndiaye deserves a new contract at Sheffield United after being recognised by Senegal: George Wood/Getty Images

Toughest Opponents

Other than Watford, pre-Dennis’ departure of course, United have deserved to take something from all of their matches since. Which they have done, apart from last month’s loss to West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup. The draw at Middlesbrough, managed by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, was predictably hard-fought. Sunderland and Swansea City were awkward opponents. But Preston impressed with their collective mentality and spirit last weekend. They defend en masse and go forward as a unit too. If they had more of a cutting edge, Ryan Lowe’s side would be higher up the table.

Paul Heckingbottom has steered Sheffield United to the top of the Championship table: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Best Surprise

Few people expected Anel Ahmedhodzic to make such an impact following his move from Malmo, although the centre-half has not been injured whilst on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Even fewer could have predicted that Oli McBurnie would be preparing to face Birmingham City next weekend searching for his fifth goal in six games. But virtually no one thought Sander Berge would remain at Bramall Lane past the transfer deadline. Probably not even Heckingbottom, given his manoeuvres during the window, although he’ll never admit that. Thank heavens we were all wrong, especially now that Berge appears more willing to embrace the physical nature of the English game.

Worst Let-Down

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Paul Ince snarled his way through a playing career which encompassed spells with West Ham, Manchester United, Internazionale, Liverpool and of course England. When his Reading squad was demolished 4-0 at Bramall Lane, despite making the journey north in pole position, you expected the Guv’nor to blow. He didn’t. The praise he lavished on Heckingbottom and his squad was lovely. But it wasn’t the line most journalists were hoping for.

Greatest Threat

Norwich have finally realised they’re Norwich; a team which after being relegated from the Premier League usually goes straight back up. Burnley are making a better fist of things than most observers predicted too, with Vincent Kompany proving an innovative and capable boss. But United, particularly when they get all their players back from injury, don’t have to be scared of anyone. So it’s probably fitness issues or complacency.

Most Enduring Mystery

Things are going great at Sheffield united right now: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Quite why United haven’t made more progress towards extending the contracts of players such as Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie and others whose deals expire next summer is anyone’s guess. Well, one can probably come up with a couple of possible answers. But that would be making mischief, which seems a harsh given how well things are going.

Still, the club should never have got itself into a situation whereby 16 members of its squad can walk out the door for nothing at the end of the campaign. Ndiaye isn’t set to become a free agent but must be prioritised given that he’ll attract interest in January. Whatever money United spend to increase his salary will be worthwhile, because they’ll be protecting their investment.

The Unsung Hero

Statistically, Oliver Norwood is the most effective midfielder in the division. But for a number of reasons, he rarely gets the credit he deserves. The same goes, beyond Bramall Lane at least, for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. Eyebrows were raised when Wilder signed him. They’re not being now. George Baldock continues to improve and John Egan is the glue which holds a back three which has gone over eight hours without conceding together. But Rhys Norrington-Davies gets the gong after adding an attacking element to his already sound defensive game.

Memorable Moment

It wasn’t quite up there with the moon landing, Kennedy assasination or the day Scott and Charlene became more than just good neighbours. But you can bet more than a few Australian dollars that, in a couple of years time, 20,000 or so punters will claim to have been packed inside Kenilworth Road’s away end when McBurnie ended his near year long wait for a goal. And what a strike, during a 1-1 draw with Luton Town, it was too. Good, because the Scotland international has always been a much better player than many people give him credit for. And, by continuing to put himself in the firing line despite struggling for form and fitness, he’s got plenty of bottle too.

One to Watch