The former Scotland international, who became the Championship leaders’ assistant manager when Paul Heckingbottom was appointed 10 months ago, refused to make light of the selection issues United are facing having also seen Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn ruled-out by fitness issues.

Together with Heckingbottom and Jack Lester, United’s head of player development, McCall has spent the past few days attempting to find a solution to the problem Ahmedhodzic’s absence will cause, with officials in Sarajevo predicting he will be out for “at least” a month.

But opportunities to stress test any of the ideas they conjure up are limited, with only a handful of senior players remaining at Bramall Lane during the international break.

“The lads at the back, where we can’t afford any more (injuries), they’re all away other than Bash (Chris Basham),” McCall said. “Most lads won’t be back until Wednesday and then out first proper training session (before Birmingham City travel to South Yorkshire on October 1st) won’t be until the Thursday, which is only 48 hours. That’s going to be it - a two day lead in.”

“Prior to then,” McCall continued, “Because we’ve only got selective numbers, it’s going to be mostly individualised training. Fingers crossed everyone comes through okay.”

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic has been injured on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom handed those not involved in the latest round of UEFA Nations League games and friendlies “a few days off” following last Saturday’s win over Preston North End before summoning them back to the Randox Health Academy. As McCall detailed, United’s primary focus since has been improving the conditioning of Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle, who has just resumed training following a long lay-off. Oli McBurnie also underwent treatment to ease the groin problem which was troubling him ahead of the visit to Deepdale, although it did not prevent him scoring in a match which ended with United establishing a three point gap between themselves and second-placed Norwich City.

“It’s not been a breather,” McCall said. “We’re not having one of those.”

Sheffield united's assistant manager Stuart McCall (right) with Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage